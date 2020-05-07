Cursed First Look Photos Released by Netflix

After the ultra-successful debut of The Witcher last year, Netflix is looking to deliver another hit fantasy series this summer. The streaming service is adapting Cursed, the best-selling book from Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller, which depicts an alternate take on the classic tale of King Arthur. 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford leads the all-star cast of Cursed playing Nimue, the Lady of the Lake that works alongside Arthur. While the series isn't set to arrive until the summer, Netflix has given fans everywhere a first look at what to expect.

On Thursday morning, Netflix unveiled the first poster for Cursed, which sees Nimue holding onto the iconic sword. Along with the poster, the streaming service shared 14 photos from the series, featuring Langford and co-stars such as Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgard, Daniel Sharman, Sebastian Armesto, Matt Stokoe, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Emily Coates, Billy Jenkins, Bella Dayne, and Peter Mullan.

You can check out the official synopsis for Cursed below, along with all of the brand new photos.

"Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible."