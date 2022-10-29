WATCH: Daredevil's Charlie Cox Begins Training for Born Again

Days after Charlie Cox was seen officially kicking off his Daredevil: Born Again training, the mixed martial artists he's training with shared a video of one of the gym sessions. The training in question took place at Team KF Martial Arts in Dublin, Ireland where Cox is currently filming the second season of Kin, a crime drama that airs on AMC+ in the United states.

"Charlie cracking some pads from a few weeks ago," the group shared alongside the video. "Getting serious pop on some of those shots. The left hook to the body is money. I've renamed the superman punch the Daredevil in my gym."

Is She-Hulk's Daredevil a variant?

There has been much discussion as to whether or not the version of Daredevil (Cox) that appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the same version that appeared in three three seasons of Daredevil. In fact, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao even refused to answer a question this month regarding the matter.

"(Laughs.) I will neither confirm nor deny," Coiro told THR. "I leave that to Kevin, but I will say that my cinematographer and I paid great attention to [Daredevil's] hallway fights because they're such an iconic part of the Daredevil that everybody loves. However it plays out in the long run, we had to honor where the character is coming from. It's funny, there's so much talk about the color of the suit, and to me, that's the genius of introducing a character like the tailor [Griffin Matthews' Luke Jacobson] because then you see that this is a human being who has to order his super suit. So there can be many variations of that suit, and while the ketchup and mustard pays respects to the comics, there could be other suits moving forward because now we've got a tailor to make them."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

