Daredevil and Kingpin Face Off in New Born Again Set Photos

Daredevil: Born Again returned to film on largely practical set pieces Wednesday, with a new slew of set photos surfacing online from set-tracking paparazzi. In the latest round of photos, both Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) can be seen interacting in a showdown of sorts within a diner.

In one of the photos, a stand-in for Cox is seen while Cox himself is seen in another one of the shots. Both Cox and D'Onofrio were then captured on set between takes, warming up in puffy black coats.

Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’



(via @OT_Tristan) pic.twitter.com/jEWfBM8dCy — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) January 31, 2024

When we spoke with D'Onofrio earlier this month, the actor told us he "can't see" himself not playing the role of Wilson Fisk, committing himself to the character until Marvel Studios no longer wants to use him in its storytelling.

"The only thing that could have held me back would be if I just had to keep on putting on all that weight and keep it on," D'Onofrio told us at the time. "And so I don't have to do that anymore, so I'm in the best shape I've been in a long time."

"I love these new kinds of ways that they actually construct the muscle fat suits that I have to wear. I think they finally work and feel right and look good," the actor added. "That helps a lot because it's not the healthiest thing in the world to keep putting weight on and taking it off again. So yeah, I mean, as long as the powers that be will have me, I can't see not playing this part, it's so much fun."

Both Cox and D'Onofrio can be seen in Echo, which is now streaming in its entirety on both Hulu and Disney+ The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.