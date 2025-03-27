Daredevil: Born Again Adds Lili Taylor to Season 2 Cast (But Who Is She Playing?)

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has grown with the addition of Lili Taylor. Even though the first season of Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+, Marvel Studios is hard at work on the show’s sophomore season. So far, we’ve had Matthew Lillard join Daredevil: Born Again in a mystery role, with fans speculating that he could be playing a villain like Mister Fear and Jester. But as for Lili Taylor, Deadline reports she would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after stints on Prime Video’s sci-fi western Outer Range starring Josh Brolin and Apple TV+’s Manhunt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lili Taylor will reportedly star in a recurring role as a political rival to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, who runs for Mayor of New York City in Daredevil: Born Again. The second season is already filming, with fans spotting Charlie Cox’s Daredevil sporting a new black costume in set photos. It’s a suit that comes straight from the comics during Daredevil’s “Fall From Grace” arc. After his red costume was left in tatters from a fight with the flamethrower-wielding mercenary called the Crippler and then Silver Sable, Daredevil debuted the red-and-black armor in 1993’s Daredevil #321 to battle the demonic Hellspawn, the Snakeroot sect of the Hand, and the Spider-Man villains Venom and Morbius.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again will consist of 18 episodes, with Disney+ alternating between releasing one to two episodes a week. The series picks up after the final season of Netflix’s Daredevil, with Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk seemingly moving on from their alter egos. However, events start to escalate that push them back to becoming Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are joined by other Netflix alums Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, and Jon Bernthal.

New cast members include Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Tony Dalton. Dalton previously appeared on Hawkeye, which is where D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk made his return to the MCU.

Bernthal previously spoke about how he refused to return as Punisher before Daredevil: Born Again underwent a creative overhaul. “It was like, let’s see if this works. Let’s see if there’s a real openness and a hunger to let Frank be what Frank is, which is dark enough to have the courage and the boldness to turn your back on the audience and to make it difficult, to make it enormously psychologically complex and to steer away from any cuteness or humor and to really go full bore,” Bernthal said about his initial conversations with Marvel. “Ultimately, I didn’t see it. I didn’t see the version of Frank, and what they wanted from Frank [didn’t] really make sense to me, and I thought it would not appeal to the fans and wouldn’t be congruent. It was not something I was really interested in doing.”

“Sometimes you have to be very, very clear with your intentions in this business,” he continued. “You can’t get confused with how much you love something, how much you love playing something, how much you want to do something. You got to make sure you’re serving it. You got to make sure you’re doing justice to the people that believe in it and doing justice to the iterations that have come before you.” Bernthal’s refusal stemmed from his commitment to authentically representing the character, particularly for fans who deeply connect with the Punisher. This stance changed only after Marvel Studios’ comprehensive creative reset when the actor was brought into the development process. “They really brought me into the conversation,” Bernthal said of the revamped production. “We really got specific about where Frank is psychologically, where Frank’s at physically.”

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again stream on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.