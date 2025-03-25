Daredevil: Born Again’s New Midseason Trailer Drops (Before Tonight’s Two-Episode Release)

Daredevil: Born Again is about to cross the halfway point of Season 1, and Marvel Studios is letting fans know with a new midseason trailer that makes one thing abundantly clear: Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will be back in the suit. The new sizzle reel of footage actually teases more than that: we get scenes of Matt in his civilian clothes, facing a squad of robbers in some kind of bank heist situation; then, of course, we see Matt as Daredevil, taking on the likes of the serial killer Muse. In the midst of all that, we get some pretty intense-looking (if only brief) teases of things boiling over for Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and more from Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), who looks like he will be suiting up and teaming with Daredevil for some pretty brutal action. Oh, and Bullseye looks like he’ll be coming back, too.

Daredevil: Born Again Two-Episode Special Event

Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 5 and 6 will both be released on Tuesday evening, March 25th, and will only be available to stream on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again Midseason Trailer

This midseason trailer for Born Again is almost like a focus grouped response to all the biggest criticisms that Daredevil fans have had with the series, thus far. If nothing else, it’s also a pretty big promise that the back half of the series is going to be (as one critical quote advertises) “worth the wait.”

The footage looks exciting, no doubt, but it’s also a somewhat somber reminder that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still mired in some choppy waters. Born Again was the breaking point where Disney and Marvel Studios executives began to reassess what was happening with the franchise and its production strategies, going so far as to completely retool the entire show.

Punisher actor Jon Bernthal drove the point home wth his recent quotes about how the first version of Born Again was so divergent from the original Netflix version that he wanted no parts of it.

“It was like, let’s see if this works. Let’s see if there’s a real openness and a hunger to let Frank be what Frank is… Ultimately, I didn’t see it,” Bernthal said about those initial return talks. “I didn’t see the version of Frank, and what they wanted from Frank [didn’t] really make sense to me, and I thought it would not appeal to the fans and wouldn’t be congruent. It was not something I was really interested in doing.” When the show was put on production hiatus and retooled, Bernthal found himself in a very different sort of creative position: “They really brought me into the conversation. We really got specific about where Frank is psychologically, where Frank’s at physically.”

Admittedly, this footage from the back half looks a lot more like the Netflix Daredevil (and Punisher) than the Disney+ Daredevil, which could mean the showrunners and Marvel Studios land the plane on a good runway, leading to the already-confirmed Season 2.