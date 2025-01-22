Marvel’s Daredevil Fans Hope This Netflix Character Returns in Born Again

The success of Marvel’s Netflix universe hinged not just on its leading heroes, but on the rich tapestry of supporting characters who made New York feel alive. Now, as Marvel Studios prepares for the March debut of Daredevil: Born Again, fans across social media are campaigning for the return of Rob Morgan’s Turk Barrett, the street-smart felon who appeared in every series of the Netflix era. From his first encounter with Charlie Cox’s Man without Feear in Daredevil to his final appearance in The Punisher’s second season, Barrett’s mix of criminal vocation and reluctant assistance to heroes made him the unlikely glue holding the street-level universe together while providing crucial links between storylines and valuable information to its vigilante protagonists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Barrett’s significance to the Marvel/Netflix universe extended far beyond simple comic relief or convenient plot device. Starting as a human trafficker busted by Daredevil in the premiere episode of Daredevil, he evolved into a crucial informant whose finger remained firmly on the pulse of New York’s criminal underground. His dealings stretched from Hell’s Kitchen to Harlem, appearing in pivotal episodes of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders while supplying weapons and intel to everyone, from high-powered attorney Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) to the Russian mob.

Morgan’s portrayal of Barrett became particularly memorable through his encounters with each Defender, which often ended with him dangling off rooftops or being thrown into dumpsters. These scenes balanced humor with genuine tension, as Barrett’s self-preservation instincts repeatedly forced him to betray dangerous figures like Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Even when kidnapped by The Hand or caught in the crossfire between Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes (Mahershala Ali), Barrett’s ability to survive and adapt while maintaining his distinctive personality made him an essential part of the Marvel/Netflix formula.

Daredevil: Born Again Is Reviving Netflix’s Defenders Universe

Play video

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series is committed to honoring the Netflix shows’ legacy, underlining how Turk should be involved with the new show in some measure. What began as a potential soft reboot transformed following a creative overhaul, with the production bringing back numerous fan-favorite characters. Beyond Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio returning as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, the series reversed its initial decision to exclude Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, confirming their return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively.

The addition of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye further cements Born Again‘s status as a true continuation rather than a reimagining of the Netflix series. In that context, Turk Barrett’s potential return would serve multiple purposes, preserving the series’ trademark mix of tension and humor while providing a familiar lens through which to view Hell’s Kitchen’s underworld.

As the only character to cross paths with every major player in the Marvel/Netflix universe, Turk would be the perfect person to bridge the gap between streaming eras while maintaining the interconnected nature fans appreciated in the original shows. His return would also provide an opportunity to explore how Hell’s Kitchen’s criminal ecosystem has evolved in the years since the Netflix series concluded, offering context for both longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres Tuesday, March 4th on Disney+.