Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Reveals What Happened to Bullseye

Those in attendance at D23 Friday night were treated to the first teaser trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, a revival and spiritual fourth season of the fan-favorite Netflix series. Since the show is now directly connected to its predecessor after a massive creative overhaul, it only makes sense most of its characters are returning. Joining the show’s ensemble is none other than one Benjamin Poindexter, the Daredevil villain perhaps better known as Bullseye.

In the footage screened at D23, Poindexter can be seen handcuffed while wearing an orange jumpsuit. It’s unclear when exactly the moment takes place, and whether it’s after the events of Daredevil Season Three, or if it’s after events that take place in Daredevil: Born Again. The character was, after all, spotted on set seemingly shooting his weapons as Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll).

Whatever the case, it’s clear Bullseye will be spending at least some time behind bars. Not being able to explore the Bullseye / Daredevil storyline, Charlie Cox once said, was the saddest realization when Daredevil was originally canceled after its third season.

“Doing Season 3, with all of the Poindexter stuff, the Bullseye stuff, as it was slowly being revealed, I was just like ‘Ah! This is so cool!’” Cox said in a 2019 con appearance. “And I love how what they did with the show… they don’t overdo it. It just takes a little bit of time. As I was reading the scripts, I’m like, ‘He’s Bullseye! Is he? Yeah! Maybe not?’ You’re just not sure… When they showed the trailer for the first time, we all watched it and they showed the image of the cap with the bullseye. Everyone was freaking out, man! It was so cool.

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. It’s unclear if Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Clark Johnson, Michael Gaston, and Harris Yulin will remain in the series after the aforementioned creative overhaul.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.