Daredevil: Born Again Footage Confirms Debut of Fan-Favorite Villain

Months after Muse was teased during the second round of Daredevil: Born Again filming, the villain has been confirmed to be an integral part of the series. During the footage shown at D23 and subsequently spread online, Muse is initially teased with a quick look at blood paintings. Just a few moments later, however, the villain is shown in the flesh, complete with a comic-accurate look.

Towards the end of the footage, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is seen fighting Muse, in what appears to be Born Again‘s version of the Netflix hallway fights. To date, Muse’s actor has yet to be unveiled. Still, Muse co-creator Charles Soule gives his stamp of approval to the character’s look.

“So, as revealed at #D23 yesterday Muse is in Daredevil: Born Again! [Ron Garney] and I created this serial killer/ misunderstood artist in 2016 for our Daredevil run. From what I’ve seen, they stuck to the brief; very glad they nailed Ron’s amazing design!Incredibly cool,” Soule tweeted.

The character’s mysteriously dark origins remain hidden in the source material, and it’s unclear if that’s something the show will have time to explore.

“Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97 because it’s reviving something that the fans love,” Brad Winderbaum explained on an episode of The Official Marvel podcast earlier this year. “But it’s taking it in a new direction.”

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed,” he added. “Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. It’s unclear if Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Clark Johnson, Michael Gaston, and Harris Yulin will remain in the series after the aforementioned creative overhaul.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.