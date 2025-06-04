This Incredible Daredevil Cosplay Is Exactly What the MCU’s Man Without Fear Needs In Born Again Season 2

This brilliant cosplay shows off a dark new costume for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen that would be perfect for the grounded story of Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Following the intense and open-ended conclusion of Born Again season 1, Charlie Cox is set to return as Matt Murdock’s Daredevil next year. Set photos from the production of Born Again season 2 have already revealed Cox will be suiting up in a black Daredevil costume, but some new cosplay might have posed a fantastic alternate look for the Man Without Fear.

Playing off Daredevil’s regular red outfit, costume designer aegidiusdesigns has shared cosplay of a new hooded look for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. The design is dark and gritty, fit with Daredevil’s mask, but with even his mouth covered and black, rope-like material around his arms calling back to his original costume in Netflix’s Daredevil season 1. This suit is more casual and ninja-like, which could be an incredible fit for the upcoming storyline in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which will continue to explore Marvel’s Devil’s Reign event from the comics.

The cosplay is reminiscent of Chip Zdarsky’s designs in Marvel Comics. Zdarsky penned Daredevil stories between 2019 and 2023, and this encompassed the iconic Devil’s Reign event that forms the inspiration for Daredevil: Born Again’s narrative in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Devil’s Reign saw Wilson Fisk’s Kingpin, the Mayor of New York, outlaw vigilantism in the city, just as Vincent D’Onofrio’s villain has done by establishing the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The AVTF will continue to be a huge threat in Born Again season 2, while Daredevil is forming an underground army, contributing to a much darker chapter in the MCU.

Daredevil will be suiting up in his iconic black costume from Marvel Comics in Born Again season 2, completed with his “DD” emblem that has, so far, been missing from his suit. This same “DD” emblem is included on aegidiusdesigns’ cosplay, while the suit also harks back to that worn by Elektra Natchios in the Defenders Saga. There has been speculation that Élodie Yung could return as Elektra, a former member of the Hand and the Black Sky, in Daredevil: Born Again’s future, which could see her team up with Matt Murdock once again, perhaps both in ninja-inspired garments.

We didn’t see much of Matt Murdock in his vigilante costume in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, so it would be fantastic for season 2 to show off several different versions of his legendary suit. This could include the five different colored costumes that were teased in season 1, and possibly also a hooded, ninja-like outfit. This would fit the gritty and intense tones of Daredevil: Born Again’s developing story, while also making Murdock the perfect leader of his army, which already includes Karen Page, Frank Castle’s Punisher, Jessica Jones, Angela del Toro’s White Tiger, and more.

