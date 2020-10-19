Daredevil Fans Commemorate Second Anniversary of Season Three Premiere
Two years ago today, the third season of Daredevil was released on Netflix, giving fans one of the most well-received outings for any comic book property ever produced. The season boasts the highest rating for a single season of programming from Marvel Television, tallying a near-perfect 97-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics around the world.
Despite the warm reception, the series was sent to the chopping back just weeks after its third season premiered due to the introduction of Disney+ and corporate restructuring between Marvel Television and Marvel Studios. Even then, the Daredevil fandom is as supportive as ever with its #SaveDaredevil movement — an active organization actively lobbying the likes of Hulu and Marvel Studios to revive the series in some shape, way, or form.
As such, each Daredevil-related anniversary is a big deal for the group, and this year is no different — throughout the day, social media was abuzz with fans remembering their favorite moments from the series. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!
Best of the Best
Two years ago Daredevil season 3 was released. I never thought they could top season 1 which I thought was the best and most complete series I've ever watched. Season 3 topped it, I miss this show so much pic.twitter.com/1mL1l3t1dC— Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) October 19, 2020
Best Thing Ever
2 years ago, I took a vacation day off to wake up at 2am to watch the fantastic #Daredevil season 3 with @faded_toblue & @nhlrox. It was the first time I binged an entire season without stopping & it was the best thing ever! ❤😈#CharlieCoxIsDaredevil #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/YP120jVmes— ayesakara #SaveDaredevil (@ayesakara) October 19, 2020
Where's Season 4?
2 years ago, on this day, Daredevil season 3 released!— Daily Daredevil Netflix (@letthedevilout1) October 19, 2020
It's been 2 years begging for another season. WE NEED season 4. #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/I7CYtDIiQu
Broken Heart
Two years ago today, I began watching watching season 3 of #Daredevil the moment it was released. 😈 Six weeks later, #Netflix broke my heart. 💔@Disney @MarvelStudios @Marvel @hulu, this beautiful show had so many stories left to tell. Please, #BeTheHero and #SaveDaredevil! https://t.co/cdeeFe0H29— Meow #SaveDaredevil (@catzmiaou) October 19, 2020
Masterpiece
Two years ago today, a masterpiece called Daredevil Season 3 was released on Netflix and not a day goes by where I don’t miss the show and the crew to come back, I hope so one day 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/9VVGEL7P7q— Protocol 36 (@protocol_36) October 19, 2020
Can't Believe It
I can’t believe it’s been 2 years since Daredevil season 3 came out. Season 3 of the show was so good. Every cast member in this show was just brilliant and the introduction of Bullseye to the show was great! Daredevil is easily one of the best comic book shows of all time. pic.twitter.com/GDlikiUYkX— Cap☆ (@CaptainGalxy) October 19, 2020
Miss It More Every Day
2 years ago today the season finale of daredevil season 3 came out. I miss that show more everyday tbh. everything about it was just so perfect. cinematography, acting, writing, directing, set design, fight choreography, just everything. really hope it comes back. #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/9WJx8PjPLc— tochi ᵇˡᵐ ceo of daredevil (@tochi_blm) October 19, 2020
All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.prev