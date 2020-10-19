Daredevil Fans Commemorate Second Anniversary of Season Three Premiere

Two years ago today, the third season of Daredevil was released on Netflix, giving fans one of the most well-received outings for any comic book property ever produced. The season boasts the highest rating for a single season of programming from Marvel Television, tallying a near-perfect 97-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics around the world.

Despite the warm reception, the series was sent to the chopping back just weeks after its third season premiered due to the introduction of Disney+ and corporate restructuring between Marvel Television and Marvel Studios. Even then, the Daredevil fandom is as supportive as ever with its #SaveDaredevil movement — an active organization actively lobbying the likes of Hulu and Marvel Studios to revive the series in some shape, way, or form.

As such, each Daredevil-related anniversary is a big deal for the group, and this year is no different — throughout the day, social media was abuzz with fans remembering their favorite moments from the series. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!