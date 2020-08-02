Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Hopes Marvel Studios Brings Back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock

✖

Like most other Daredevil fans, Vincent D'Onofrio hopes Charlie Cox remains as the actor behind the Man Without Fear and as the character his support cast of characters soon find themselves back at Marvel Studios. ComicBook.com recently caught up D'Onofrio to chat all things Daredevil, Full Metal Jacket, and more — it was then the actor said he hopes Cox is the man to return for the job of Matt Murdock, regardless of what happens with his own role as Kingpin.

"The obvious one, which is Daredevil, I still believe in Charlie Cox as Daredevil," D'Onofrio tells us of potential storylines he'd like to see. "And I think that if they do a Daredevil film or have a Daredevil in one of their films,I only hope that it's Charlie, because I believe in him as Daredevil, I loved working with that guy."

The actor adds, "Not just because he's a great guy, but because he's a fine actor. A lot of people, I guess they don't realize because they're not actors that what it's like to be on set with somebody that's good, really good. And it's a whole different experience than it is when you're with somebody that's, eh. Charlie was on it every day. We were together on it all the time, which brings us both up a notch."

When we spoke with Cox earlier this year, he told us he (like the rest of the Daredevil crew, for that matter) assumed he was coming back for a fourth season. He believed in the show so much, he turned down other jobs so that he was available to play Ol' Hornhead.

"I mean, we all thought we were going," Cox said at the time. "You know, I turned down jobs, 'cause I thought we were shooting and we were getting ready for it."

Though he wouldn't reveal exact details, the actor says he spoke with Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson about what the future had in store. "I had a brief conversation with Eric and Jeph about what was planned and that kind of sucks, 'cause I was really excited, you know, as we all were," the actor added. "It was a real shock. I don't know who's to blame, just, you know, because sometimes, politics, stuff happens, I probably don't to this day know what was going on behind the scenes."

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

