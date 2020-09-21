Dark Crystal Fans Devastated Over Netflix Cancelling Age of Resistance

TV fans were met with disappointment on Monday afternoon, as news broke that Netflix has decided not to move forward with a second season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. While initially proposed as a miniseries, the 10-episode prequel to Jim Henson's feature film earned plenty of love from viewers and critics alike after its debut in 2019. However, given its price tag, Netflix ultimately decided that one season of the prequel series was enough, so no Season 2 has been ordered.

This announcement was always going to be frustrating for fans of the series, but the timing of the entire situation is especially infuriating. On Saturday, just two days before Netflix announced that the series had been cancelled, Age of Resistance took home an Emmy Award. There were clearly a lot of folks who adored this show, but it wasn't enough.

Of course, as soon as the news was released, fans of The Dark Crystal flooded Twitter with their frustrations over the cancellations. It didn't take long for timelines to be filled with people grieving the loss of one of their favorite TV shows.

Were you disappointed to hear that Netflix had cancelled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance? Check out what the other fans have to say below!