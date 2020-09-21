Dark Crystal Fans Devastated Over Netflix Cancelling Age of Resistance
TV fans were met with disappointment on Monday afternoon, as news broke that Netflix has decided not to move forward with a second season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. While initially proposed as a miniseries, the 10-episode prequel to Jim Henson's feature film earned plenty of love from viewers and critics alike after its debut in 2019. However, given its price tag, Netflix ultimately decided that one season of the prequel series was enough, so no Season 2 has been ordered.
This announcement was always going to be frustrating for fans of the series, but the timing of the entire situation is especially infuriating. On Saturday, just two days before Netflix announced that the series had been cancelled, Age of Resistance took home an Emmy Award. There were clearly a lot of folks who adored this show, but it wasn't enough.
Of course, as soon as the news was released, fans of The Dark Crystal flooded Twitter with their frustrations over the cancellations. It didn't take long for timelines to be filled with people grieving the loss of one of their favorite TV shows.
Were you disappointed to hear that Netflix had cancelled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance? Check out what the other fans have to say below!
WHY?
This makes me so upset. This show was a TREASURE. Why, Netflix? WHY? https://t.co/srf68cl9gx— Nicole Drum (@lifeinpolaroid) September 21, 2020
NOOOOOOO
https://t.co/QWTm2oogrW pic.twitter.com/5YOr8bFgvM— Emma Fyffe (@EmmaFyffe) September 21, 2020
NOOOOOOOOOO (Again)
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/JyBt7OQnrn— Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) September 21, 2020
Deep Breath
:deep breath:
***NOOOOOOOOOOOOOoooooooOOOOoooooOOOOO!!!!!***
so literally the skeksis win and everyone we met dies. that's the story you chose to tell, @netflix. Shame shame shame shame on you. https://t.co/NRATxwS66x— Allison Keene (@keeneTV) September 21, 2020
RIP
RIP Dark Crystal pic.twitter.com/oL5Y6VC5wA— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) September 21, 2020
Huge Bummer
this wasn't a perfect show BUT it had some very magical qualities and great storytelling and was clearly a set up for second season and this is a huge huge bummer https://t.co/41uVPjpRq4— Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) September 21, 2020
COOL COOL COOL
ANYWAY, here's a fucking show about a nurse from One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest THAT LITERALLY NO ONE FUCKING ASKED FOR but okay let's cancel The Dark Crystal. COOL COOL COOL COOL COOL COOL COOL https://t.co/0ApVLm3MiL— Brandon Hunt (@mediavandal) September 21, 2020
Disappointed Again
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistence got cancelled... I continue to be disappointed again and again pic.twitter.com/WWsfzvne6M— Kenzie (KenZed) 👹 (@durianbouquet) September 21, 2020
BOO
Booooooo!! No second season for us as the critically acclaimed follow up to The Dark Crystal has been cancelled by Netflix!! pic.twitter.com/Qyq9c7RsiE— Hacked2Pieces (@Hacked2P) September 21, 2020
Don't Add Up
the dark crystal: *wins an emmy sunday night*
netflix: *officially cancels the dark crystal monday afternoon* pic.twitter.com/STvN2VCcUJ— 🦋 𝘣𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘥𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘺 (@nvr2heaven) September 21, 2020