David Hasselhoff Auctioning Off His K.I.T.T. Car From Knight Rider, Will Deliver It Personally to Winner

Knight Rider’s K.I.T.T. is going up for auction, and you can be the proud owner of David Hasselhoff’s personal ride. The current top bid was $450,000 at the time of writing, but that will only climb as time moves forward. Knight Rider is a 1980s classic TV series that featured the actor solving crimes with his talking car. For years, people have wanted something like K.I.T.T. in their own cars. Now, that chance is here thanks to Live Auctioneers. You’ll have to act fast as the auction ends on January 23rd. As an added bonus, if the final price ends up being 25% of the reserve, Hasselhoff will deliver your car in person. This will be a wild time for whatever Knight Rider superfan ends up getting the vehicle. Weirdly enough, the set of indicators on the dash and in the console are mostly just for show. But that doesn’t make them any more staggering than in the show. This thing is definitely a statement piece.

The Knight Rider star talked to Consequence of Sound about the prospect of a reboot for the show. Funny enough, the Hoff was actually developing a new film before that reboot effort got off the ground.

“The details I can share are I have an emotional hand in it and I have a passion,” Hasselhoff explained. “The guy who’s writing it is a major Knight Rider fan. He sent me a picture of him in the Knight Rider car. His name is T.J. Fixman. The concept, I don’t really know. I threw my hat in the ring as ‘nostalgia meets Knight Rider of today,’ which is not a new Knight Rider, but a continuation of it. They want to do a script that has my approval on it. Whether I’m in it or not, or whether I approve of it, the answer is: I don’t know.”

He continued, "But I had the rights for about 10 years to Knight Rider, and I couldn’t get a bite. And these guys have it now because of the timing, because of the resurgence of nostalgia, because the guy who’s doing it gets it. It’s not about a talking car. It’s about the relationship between Michael and KITT. And it’s also about the action and ‘one man can make a difference.’ And if they do that, I’ll probably support it. If they don’t do that, they’ve hassled The Hoff.”

