Twin Peaks Creator David Lynch Posts Weather Report on YouTube

David Lynch is considered one of the most enigmatic, ambitious, and acclaimed filmmakers of his generation, with his latest endeavor being entirely unexpected, as Lynch has taken to YouTube to deliver a weather report. The co-creator of Twin Peaks described what the weather looked like in Los Angeles, noting the relatively foggy conditions, while also wishing viewers to have a good day. It's unknown if this will become a regular transmission he will share with fans on a daily basis, as his tweet announcing the video merely read, "Dear Twitter friends," while including a link to the video, keeping in his tradition of cryptic projects.

The filmmaker has delivered audiences a number of lauded projects, such as Eraserhead, Elephant Man, and Blue Velvet, with some considering his TV series Twin Peaks, which he developed with Mark Frost, to be the most beloved entry into his surreal career. The series debuted back in 1990 and, largely due to its absurd nature, was unexpectedly cancelled after its second season, leaving the narrative to end on a cliffhanger. In hopes of resolving some loose threads, Lynch delivered the prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me in 1992.

The series' following grew only more passionate in subsequent years, due in large part to the number of unanswered questions the series posited, with Lynch, Frost, and a majority of the series' cast returning for a third season in 2017, arguably delivering viewers the most compelling chapters in the series yet. In the years since that season debuted, fans have wondered whether a fourth season could ever happen.

"All these rumors are flying about, but I can tell you that there’s nothing happening in that regard," Lynch recently shared with The Hollywood Reporter when vaguely addressing Twin Peaks. "It’s a rumor that even if it was true — there’s nothing happening."

With the third season of the series, Lynch pulled off the seemingly impossible task of delivering a journey that many fans thought was just as good, if not better, than the original installments. Lynch previously noted that this was due in large part to the cast honing their craft even further over the last 25 years.

"You get these ideas, and I knew [star] Kyle [MacLachlan] could do it," the filmmaker revealed to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017. "But it's these characters, they've got to be a certain way, and so you work together, all the different elements that make up each one of those characters. And then the actors have got to supply their talent and make it real, from a deep place, and Kyle sure did it."

Stay tuned for details on David Lynch's weather reports and the future of Twin Peaks.

