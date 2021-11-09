Dawson’s Creek Is Getting Added to Another Streaming Service

You don’t have to wait much longer, because Dawson’s Creek is now available on more than one streaming service. The beloved WB drama, which came to a close in 2003, can be streamed on HBO Max as of Monday, November 8th. This marks just the latest platform that the entire series is available on, after it was already made available on both Netflix and Hulu late last year. This will give fans the opportunity to dive back into the classic series, which made stars out of actors like James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams.

Dawson’s Creek follows four friends in a small coastal town as they help each other cope with adolescence. The series starred Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery, Williams as Jen Lindley, Jackson as Pacey Witter, and Holmes as Joey Potter. Cast members also included Mary-Margaret Humes, John Wesley Shipp, Mary Beth Peil, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Phillips.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was a disarmingly simple show, and yet incredibly complicated,” writer Jenny Bicks said in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair. “You knew who all these characters were, but you wanted to constantly surprise the viewers about who they could be. That challenged me to take more chances.”

Dawson’s Creek’s streaming history has been in the headlines over the past year, as the Netflix incarnation of the series briefly did not include its original theme song, Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait.” The song was replaced by Jann Arden’s “Run Like Mad” on the DVD and streaming releases beginning in the third season, due to licensing and royalties issues, which jarred fans when the series hit Netflix last fall. Cole has since recorded a new incarnation of the song.

“It’s true. I re-recorded ‘I Don’t Want To Wait,’ and they are using the master,” Cole tweeted at the time. “All artists should be compensated for their intellectual work. Thank you @SonyTV @netflix and most of all the fans who made this happen. That’s the power of patience & persistence. Grateful.”

What do you think of Dawson’s Creek arriving on HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!