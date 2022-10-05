DC's Stargirl: "Frenemies Chapter Six: The Betrayal" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Frenemies — Chapter Six: The Betrayal", the sixth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 12th and while the season thus far has largely seen the JSA investigating the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler, there have also been some developments on another front — specifically the romance between Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Now, in the upcoming episode, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) decided to check in on the Mahkents now that Courtney is spending more time with Cameron meanwhile Sylvester (Joel McHale) steps up with the JSA.

CLASHING FRENEMIES — After learning that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending time with Cameron, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) go on a recon mission to see if the Mahkents pose a threat. Meanwhile, Sylvester (Joel McHale) steps in to fill the void left by Courtney, and tensions between Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) reach new heights. Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Alfredo Septien & Turi Meyer.

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.