DC's Stargirl: "Shiv Part Two" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Shiv Part Two", the eighth episode of Stargirl's first season set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, July 6 and on The CW on Tuesday, July 7. The episode, which is the follow-up to this week's "Shiv Part One" will see Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) recovering from injuries sustained in her battle with Shiv -- who just so happens to be her classmate, Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy). And while Courtney likely knows Cindy is Shiv, Cindy herself has a solid idea of who Stargirl really is as well -- something that the preview teases may lead to a showdown at Courtney's home.

The episode will also see Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), and Rick Tyler/Hourman (Cameron Gellman) taking matters into their own hands by investigating a classmate. Is it Cindy they are investigating? That's not clear, though Cindy will have her own issues to deal with in the episode as well. According to the official synopsis, she gets in a bit of trouble with her father when she takes things into her own hands, something that creates conflict between them.

"I mean, any fans of Stargirl, they know, indeed, that Cindy Burman and even before, Cindy Burman is Dragon King's daughter. And that dynamic is amazing," Lee recently told ComicBook.com "It's like you said, there is, at the heart of this entire show, is family. And be it villains or the good guys, it's all comes with its own baggage. And mine has a lot of baggage when you think about you're dealing with a hundred year old father, who's spent his life experimenting on himself and others, trying to perfect himself, his daughter, to further his endeavors in the world domination."

You can check out the synopsis for "Shiv Part Two" below.

THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER — After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Luke Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates. Neil Jackson, Trae Romano and Jake Austin Walker also star. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

New episodes of DC's Stargirl debuts Mondays on DC Universe and airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Shiv Part Two" airs Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7, respectively.

