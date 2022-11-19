DC's Stargirl: Series Finale Synopsis Teases Life or Death Stakes for the JSA

All good things come to an end and when it comes to DC's Stargirl, that end is here. The series is set to conclude on Wednesday, December 7th and now The CW has released a synopsis for the finale, "Frenemies Chapter Thirteen: The Reckoning." While the episode synopsis doesn't reveal a lot of details about the upcoming finale, it does reveal that the JSA will find themselves in "the fight of their lives" as they face off against a threat unlike anything they've faced before. Given some of the revelations of recent episodes of the series, that threat could be anything from the Ultra-Humanite to the newly returned Icicle (Neil Jackson) or something else altogether. You can check out the official synopsis for yourself below.

"THE FINAL SHOWDOWN — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA find themselves in the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Alkoya Brunson and Joel McHale also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Geoff Johns."

It was announced last month that the third season of DC's Stargirl would be its last, though series star Courtney Whitmore recently revealed that they filmed two endings in the hope that the series would still get a Season 4 renewal.

"Geoff [Johns] was so smart because obviously there's been a lot of changes in The CW and the Warner Brothers this past year, so the future of any show was not quite certain and because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks," Bassinger said.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. The series finale airs on December 7th.