Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix

Last month, Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, took place and fans got a first look at the new season of Dead to Me. The dark comedy stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale, and we can't wait to see how their story wraps up. "The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season," Netflix tweeted back in 2020. After a long wait, the show is finally coming back later this month. Today, the streaming site dropped a new trailer for the season.

"There's always a way out. The final season of Dead to Me premieres November 17, only on Netflix," Netflix shared on YouTube. You can check out the video below:

The first season of Dead to Me told the story of Jen (Applegate), a real estate agent and mother whose world is turned upside-down when her husband is killed in a hit-and-run. Attending a grief support group she meets the eccentric and cheerful Judy (Cardellini), and the two become fast friends. However, Judy has some dark secrets hidden under the surface, and neither her nor Jen are exactly as they seem. The duo has formed quite a bond over the course of their time together.

Previously, creator Liz Feldman confirmed that production on the final episodes of Dead to Me had been completed back in April, writing in a tweet: "And... that's a wrap on @deadtome Season 3! Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. F-king. S-t. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini knocked it out of the park. Can't to share it with you. ♥️" The Netflix series hasn't released new episodes since 2020 but was previously a critical darling. Across its first two seasons, the show has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, three Writer's Guild of America Awards (winning one), and Critics' Choice Television Awards.

In 2021, Applegate revealed that she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. The actor has been very open about her journey, and tweeted an update this week. "I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff," she shared. You can view the post below:

I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff. pic.twitter.com/O543p1G4vS — christina applegate (@1capplegate) October 27, 2022

The third and final season of Dead To Me returns to Netflix on November 17th.