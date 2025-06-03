Devin Harjes, Daredevil and Gotham Actor, Dies at 41

Devin Harjes, a versatile character actor known for appearances in Marvel’s Daredevil and DC’s Gotham, has died at the age of 41. He passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at a hospital in New York City following a battle with cancer that was diagnosed in the preceding winter. Throughout his career, Harjes established himself as a reliable and compelling performer, often taking on gritty roles that left a lasting impact. While recognized by comic book fans for his work in the world of superheroes, he was also celebrated for his portrayal of boxer Jack Dempsey in HBO’s acclaimed series Boardwalk Empire and for his recurring role in the supernatural drama Manifest.

“He was an artist of great conviction who never gave less than one hundred percent to any role he undertook,” Harjes representative said in a statement following his death. “As a person, he was generous, kind, understanding and devoted to his family and friends, a great horseback rider and had a magic way with all animals.”

Born in Lubbock, Texas, Harjes grew up with a passion for the outdoors and became an accomplished equestrian at a young age. He eventually turned his focus to acting, studying the craft in college before starting his career on the stage in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He later relocated to New York City to further his career, finding work in off-Broadway productions before making his successful transition to the screen. According to his obituary, he also practiced martial arts and would often joke that it was a safer hobby than riding horses. He is survived by his parents, his sister and her husband, his nephews and nieces, and his former wife.

Devin Harjes’ TV Career

Devin Harjes made a mark in the world of comic book adaptations with his single-episode performance in the first season of Netflix’s Daredevil. In the third episode, “Rabbit in a Snowstorm,” he played Oscar, a low-level thug working for Wilson Fisk’s criminal enterprise. After intimidating a juror, Harjes’ character is cornered and brutally interrogated by an early-career Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The scene is a raw and defining moment for the hero, and Harjes’ portrayal of a terrified criminal caught in a violent situation he cannot control was essential to its effectiveness. In the DC series Gotham, he portrayed Clyde, a criminal fence with a history of buying stolen goods from a young Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova). In the Season 1 episode “Lovecraft,” Clyde betrays Selina and Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) to an assassin, showcasing a casual treachery that fits the show’s take on Gotham’s corruption.

Beyond the world of comic book adaptations, Harjes portrayed the real-life world heavyweight boxing champion Jack Dempsey in two episodes of the critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning HBO drama Boardwalk Empire. His final on-screen project was a significant recurring role in the popular supernatural drama Manifest, a series that centers on the mystery of a commercial airliner that lands safely after being presumed missing for years. As the character Pete Baylor, Harjes became a key part of Manifest, demonstrating his ability to handle complex, story-driven narratives. His reliability also made him a go-to character actor in shows like Orange is the New Black, Blue Bloods, and FBI.

