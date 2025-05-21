Dexter Is Leaving Netflix Right Before the New Sequel Series

Dexter won’t be on Netflix for too much longer, unfortunately. Streaming services have been a great place for old shows to get a second wind. After enough time has passed, these older shows can find a whole new audience that was either too young or completely unaware that the shows existed in the first place. Dexter is one of those shows although it has remained a pretty popular show over the years, it had a massive resurgence on Netflix last year. People who were kids when it originally aired could now properly enjoy it and were able to then make the jump over to the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin when it began in December.

Fans were captivated by Michael C. Hall’s charming performance that blends humor with intensity. It’s one of the great castings in TV history and thankfully, he will return in a brand new sequel series called Dexter: Resurrection later this summer. Although Hall appeared to be done with the show after the last sequel series, it seems like he got his itch back to play Dexter. As of right now, plot details are under wraps, but fans have a few months to catch up on all previous nine seasons of Dexter (including Dexter: New Blood). However, they won’t have long to do it on Netflix.

When is Dexter Leaving Netflix?

Although Dexter has remained a top title on Netflix since its return to the streamer this time last year, it will be leaving once again very soon. Dexter was a big part of Netflix for many years up until it departed in 2020 and began moving to other services such as Prime Video and Paramount+. Its return to Netflix was massive, resulting in 1.01 billion viewing hours for the show and clearly generating new interest in the series. Unfortunately, Dexter will leave Netflix on June 19th, meaning the last day fans can watch it is June 18th. If you haven’t started watching it or have to finish the remaining seasons, you have a little less than a month to get on it.

The news comes ahead of the release of Dexter: Resurrection, which will debut on Paramount+ on July 11th with a two episode premiere. It seems clear that Paramount is trying to move people over to their streamer in anticipation of the new show. The good news is, though, that Paramount+ has all Dexter shows including the original series, Dexter: New Blood, and Dexter: Original Sin. So, you can really catch up on everything there while Netflix only had the original show.

It is a bit of a bummer as keeping it on Netflix would still capture a wider audience and likely drive more people to watch Dexter: Resurrection over time. In somewhat of a rare move, Netflix’s ad tier hosted ads for Original Sin on episodes of Dexter around the time of its premiere at the end of 2024. It’s rare to see another streamer promoting a competitor, but it may have been a smart move on Paramount’s side. Either way, New Blood and Original Sin shattered records for Showtime and Paramount+, it seems highly likely that the highly anticipated Dexter: Resurrection is going to blow all of that out of the water.

Are you sad that Dexter is leaving Netflix? Let me know in the comments.