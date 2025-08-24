Dexter: Original Sin Fans Are Trying to Save the Show Following Cancellation

Fans of Dexter: Original Sin are making an effort to get Paramount’s attention after the streaming giant cancelled the beloved series. The Dexter series is one of the biggest franchises on television. It has managed to only grow its popularity over the last 20 years thanks to streaming and social media, allowing a whole new generation to consume it and share it far and wide. The immense success of the Dexter universe has spawned not only multiple sequels, but also a prequel series known as Dexter: Original Sin. The show chronicled Dexter Morgan’s first days as a serial killer and a blood spatter analyst at Miami Metro back in the 90s, immediately winning over fans.

Earlier this year, it was reported by the trades that Dexter: Original Sin was picked up for a second season. Stars from the show even took to social media to celebrate its renewal. However, Showtime itself never officially issued any kind of press release for the matter. Still, Paramount had Molly Brown and Christian Slater at its Upfronts event earlier this year to represent Dexter: Original Sin, months after the first season had ended. Many safely assumed a second season was a lock. Unfortunately, that wasn’t exactly the case. Instead, Dexter: Original Sin was reportedly cancelled this past week and the stars of the show took to social media to mourn the loss.

Dexter: Original Sin Fans Petition to Save the Show

Fans were outraged over the cancellation, especially since Dexter: Original Sin set record viewership for a Showtime series and was a big hit. With Dexter: Resurrection taking the baton and running even further with it, one would imagine that Original Sin was poised to only grow with Season 2. Unfortunately, that won’t happen. To express their frustration and let their voice be heard, petitions have been popping up online to save Dexter: Original Sin. One of the Change.org petitions from a fan known as Samuel McKay has garnered over 6,500 signatures in just two days.

The cancellation of Dexter: Original Sin was reportedly a result of Paramount’s merger with Skydance. New leadership has come in and decided to re-evaluate the company’s slate and that led to them choosing to kill Original Sin. Instead, the focus appears to be on Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 as they want to stick with Michael C. Hall’s iteration of Dexter.

That could also suggest other planned Dexter spin-offs such as a Trinity Killer prequel series will be scrapped as well. Either way, it’s hard to say if a petition would really change Paramount’s mind unless it was all way too loud to ignore. Fan movements can have an effect, as proven by the Snyder Cut movement. Only time will tell if Paramount is willing to change its mind.

