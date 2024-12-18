Dexter: Original Sin to Air Two Episodes This Week (But There’s a Catch)

Dexter: Original Sin will get two brand new episodes this week, but it will come at a bit of a cost. As the year winds down, some of the streamers and networks are releasing their biggest shows to give people some entertainment while they stay out of the cold. Disney+ has the return of the animated Marvel series, What If?, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Yellowstone just concluded after five seasons and now Paramount’s other flagship series, Dexter, is making a return in the form of a prequel series known as Dexter: Original Sin. The show’s first episode aired this past week on Paramount+ and Showtime with a strong response from fans across social media.

Dexter: Original Sin takes fans back to the beginning, right after Dexter Morgan graduates college and right before his first blood. It’s a thrilling retelling narrated by original Dexter actor Michael C. Hall who will briefly returns in the flesh at the start of Original Sin. Part of this is to explain how Dexter Morgan managed to survive a gunshot to the chest at point blank range so he can return in a new sequel series titled Dexter: Resurrection. The sequel series is gearing up to start shooting in the first week of January for an eventual June 2025 release, according to showrunner Clyde Phillips.

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Roberto Sanchez as Tony Ferrer in Dexter: Original Sin

With that said, fans are being served Dexter: Original Sin as a sort of appetizer. Following the strong premiere of the pilot, Showtime has confirmed that not one, but two episodes of Dexter: Original Sin will premiere on Friday at 12AM ET on Paramount+. Episodes two and three, titled Kid in a Candy Store and Miami Vice respectively, will be available simultaneously on the streamer for an early weekend binge and will air back to back live on Showtime’s cable channel on Sunday, December 22nd at 10PM and 10:47 PM ET respectively.

However, there’s a catch. Dexter: Original Sin will have a one week hiatus starting Friday, January 17th. It’s not exactly clear what the reason for this hiatus is, but it may be done to allow more post-production time on a future episode or as a way to drum up more buzz on social media with two episodes. With people getting some time off for the holidays soon, having more episodes available and time to build hype before folks are cozied up on the couch would be a smart strategy. Regardless, Original Sin will run for ten episodes with its season finale scheduled to air on Valentine’s Day 2025.

That will leave Dexter fans with a roughly four month gap between the prequel series and the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection. Not much is known about the sequel series right now, but a credible rumor claims Dexter: Resurrection will be set in New York City and feature major returning characters such as Dex’s son, Harrison, and his foster father, Harry. It’s unclear if James Remar is returning to play the role or if he will be replaced by Original Sin‘s Christian Slater for some brand synergy across the different versions of the show.

In addition to that, the rumor states that Dexter: Resurrection will feature Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman as the show’s antagonists. Little is known about their roles, but it seems likely we will probably here more about casting here in the coming weeks as the show gears up for full production soon.

Still, the show will likely be guarded with a great deal of secrecy. Dexter: New Blood was intended to have a bunch of surprise cameos from major actors such as John Lithgow and Jennifer Carpenter, but some loose lips let those secrets slip months before the official premiere. We can likely expect that Dexter: Resurrection will have plenty of secrets as well and Showtime may try to emphasize more caution about what cats get let out of the bag this time.