Dexter: Original Sin: Why There’s No New Episode This Week

Dexter: Original Sin won’t be airing a new episode this week, much to the dismay of fans. Dexter is one of the biggest shows out there and Showtime seemingly has no plans to let it die, even if that means literally resurrecting it from the dead. The show began its triumphant run way back in 2006 and had a successful eight seasons that ran through 2013. Despite some seasons being more critically successful than others, the show had incredible viewership all the way until its end. Nearly a decade later, Showtime brought Michael C. Hall back as the titular serial killer for a limited series called Dexter: New Blood.

Ironically, Dexter: New Blood was meant to bring closure to fans and give a definitive, satisfying ending that redeemed the show of its controversial series finale. However, it did the opposite of all of those things. Dexter: New Blood‘s ending angered fans once again, but was also a massive ratings hit. Showtime couldn’t ignore the juggernaut on its hand and greenlit more Dexter, including a prequel series that brings present day Dexter back to life in its opening minutes. This sets up a brand new sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection which is currently filming and premieres in June 2025.

Dexter: Original Sin – When Will Episode 7 Release?

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin

With that said, we are over halfway through Dexter: Original Sin and fans are waiting with bated breath for the next episode. However, they’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out what happens next. Unfortunately, episode 7 of Dexter: Original Sin has been delayed a week. Showtime had previously announced that episodes 2 and 3 of Dexter: Original Sin would release the same day, but it would come at the cost of episode 7 being moved back a week. Showtime hasn’t officially revealed why it needed the extra week for this episode, but there could be a few reasons.

For starters, Dexter: Original Sin only wrapped filming at the end of November. That means there has only been about a month and a half between the last episode being completed and the first six episodes releasing. The creators of the show may have needed a bit of extra post-production time for episode 7, but that’s purely speculation. Showtime may have also wanted to make room for a different show on its schedule. Regardless, Dexter: Original Sin will return with all its glorious Easter Eggs next week at its usual time. The next episode will release on Paramount+ on Friday, January 24th at midnight ET.