Dexter: Resurrection Actor May Have Teased an Unlikely Team-Up With Iconic Character

Dexter: Resurrection may see two people from Dexter’s past teaming up with each other. Dexter is one of the biggest shows out there, but it has also seen a lot of different iterations. There’s, of course, the main series which consisted of eight seasons, then there’s Dexter: New Blood which was a limited series, now there’s a prequel known as Dexter: Original Sin, and finally, there’s about to be a new sequel series called Dexter: Resurrection. It’s a lot to keep up with, but it seems like the team behind the show is trying to make them all connect in various ways.

Dexter: Original Sin is narrated by Michael C. Hall in the present day, reliving his memories as a young, up and coming serial killer in the 90s. This is all done while he’s in a coma after the events of Dexter: New Blood and prior to Dexter: Resurrection. It all gets weaved together in some pretty interesting ways and it seems like things are about to cross over a bit more in Resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection May See Two of Dexter’s Friends Team Up Against Him

Dexter: Resurrection will see the return of Teddy Reed, an amateur cop that was part of the Dexter: New Blood cast. Reed didn’t seem like a very capable cop when it comes to dealing with real crime, but he is returning for the larger in scale sequel series, possibly to help catch Dexter. Actor David Magidoff noted in an interview with Nerd Alert News (via Dexter Daily) that he couldn’t say much about the new show, but will be sporting his signature mustache and seemingly be interacting with Dexter’s old pal Angel Batista, as he noted he worked with David Zayas.

“It’s a beautiful time,” said Magidoff. “I can’t speak enough about Scott Reynolds and Clyde Phillips, the showrunners. Not just because they hired me, but because they are kind and collaborative and clearly have great taste. I was there on Uma Thurman’s first day. It was fun to be in the presence of movie royalty and be reminded we’re all just nervous Earthlings on our first day of work. David Zayas is a total joy. Jack Alcott has become a friend. And Michael C. Hall is the definition of class. There’s a reason why he’s ‘the guy.’ One of the greatest humans I’ve ever shared the lens with.”

It seems like Dexter: Resurrection may feature two of Dexter’s old law enforcement friends teaming up. Of course, Batista worked with Dexter in Miami in the original series and briefly cameoed in Dexter: New Blood, but he wouldn’t be familiar with Teddy Reed. However, given they are both cops who knew Dexter at different periods of his life, they could be assets to each other. With that said, it’s kind of hard to imagine the dynamic that would come from those two working together, but we’ll see what happens.

Some fans are still holding out hope that Dexter: Resurrection will feature Joey Quinn, but it remains to be seen if that will happen. A new trailer for the show is expected to release this weekend, so maybe we’ll get some new info on returning faces.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on July 11th on Paramount+.