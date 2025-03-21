Dexter: Resurrection Confirms Return of New Blood Character

Dexter: Resurrection will feature the return of a fairly prominent character from Dexter: New Blood. Back in 2020, Showtime shocked fans by confirming that it was bringing back one of its most popular and successful shows, Dexter. The show had ended back in 2013 in a fairly unfulfilling way, but the door was left open for a potential return if all the stars aligned. Fortunately, they did and Michael C. Hall returned as the titular serial killer in a show called Dexter: New Blood. The ten episode revival saw Dexter in a brand new setting, living under a new name with a new career. It presented different obstacles and challenges that could only be possible with the big gap between seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some fans were mystified by the end of Dexter: New Blood and were frustrated by what happened. After waiting years for the character to return, he was suddenly dead. It was disappointing for those who hoped to see Dexter continue his adventures. Well, it turns out death doesn’t stop Dexter! It was confirmed last summer that Michael C. Hall would once again return in a new sequel series titled Dexter: Resurrection. Not much is known about the plot of the show, but Dexter will awaken in the hospital following his near-fatal gunshot wound and venture to New York City to find his son, Harrison. Where things go from there is a bit of a mystery, though.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Feature a Key New Blood Character

david magidoff as teddy in dexter: new blood

One thing we do know is that Dexter: Resurrection has assembled a massive cast for its first season and it isn’t done growing. Despite having been filming for nearly four months now, Dexter: Resurrection is still adding to its cast. Deadline has confirmed that actor David Magidoff is reprising his role as Teddy from Dexter: New Blood in Dexter: Resurrection. Given the formal announcement, it’s unlikely this is just a cameo. Teddy wasn’t exactly the greatest cop as Iron Lake was a small town where very little of note actually happened. So, it’s not like Teddy is going to be leading any kind of investigation himself, but given Dexter killed his friend and colleague, Logan, and escaped custody, it could be a powerful motivator for Teddy to go against Dexter.

There’s also a chance that Teddy isn’t an advisory and instead could be tricked into an ally for Dexter. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see if Teddy is the only member of Iron Lake’s police department that shows up in Dexter: Resurrection. Fans have been wondering if Julia Jones’ Angela Bishop will show up in the series given she was such a prominent character in the previous series. She was the last person seen next to Dexter’s body and she was hellbent on bringing him to justice, so it would be a bit odd if she was completely absent. She is one of the most motivated characters to put him behind bars after all.

The show’s cast is already pretty packed regardless. Dexter: Resurrection will feature the likes of Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, James Remar, David Zayas, Neil Patrick Harris, and many, many others. It’s a pretty stacked show and will likely feature a lot of juicy drama. It’s also expected that Dexter: Resurrection will run for multiple seasons, but no one really knows what that might look like given the stakes are abnormally high for Dexter this time around.

Dexter: Resurrection is slated to premiere this summer on Paramount+ and Showtime. What other characters from Dexter’s past do you want to see return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.