Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4 Is a Massive Full Circle Moment for Fans

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4 is shocking fans with some of its big Easter eggs. Dexter is a show with a lot of massive iconic moments. Whether it be smaller beats like Doakes frequently antagonizing Dexter or big moments like Dexter attacking the Trinity killer in his own house on Thanksgiving, it’s a show that is constantly delivering memorable scenes. It’s a show that also has a formula that allows for new moments like this every season by introducing bigger threats played by new formidable actors every season. It’s part of the reason why the show has lasted as long as it has and why we are on our third spin-off and second sequel series.

Dexter: Resurrection pushes Dexter Morgan’s story forward in a brand new way. He’s now living in a very unfamiliar environment via New York City, taking out all kinds of new and very modern threats, and juggling a myriad of issues. His son has committed his first murder, Dexter is weaseling his way into a serial killer club, and he’s trying to evade Batista’s investigation against him. It’s a pretty chaotic story and one that is only getting more heady as it goes along, something made even more evident in the latest episode.

Spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4 follow below.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4 Brings Back Major Dexter Trophies

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4, titled “Call Me Red”, is where Dexter’s story really gets going. He’s introduced to a feast of bad guys (and gals), all of whom seem to fit his code. Under the guise of New York’s Dark Passenger killer, Dexter infiltrates this exclusive club of serial killers and is able to meet Leon Prater (played by Peter Dinklage). Prater is a wealthy philanthropist and while he sounds like a good guy on paper, he has a sickly fascination with serial killers. Upon meeting Dexter, Prater shows him a secret vault with numerous serial killer trophies.

It’s essentially a museum for famous killers. In it, Dexter has a trip down memory lane. Not only does he see trophies pertaining to real life killers like Ted Bundy, but he also finds items from his own kills. Prater shows Dexter the hammer that he killed the Trinity killer with, the table where he sliced the Ice Truck Killer’s neck, and perhaps more notably, Dexter’s box of blood slides, confiscated when Doakes unintentionally took the fall for being the Bay Harbor Butcher.

It’s a beautiful full circle moment that takes us back to the very beginning of this show, revealing things that fans likely never thought they’d ever see again. Whether Dexter ends up reclaiming his blood slides later remains to be seen, but it seems like that would be a fitting season finale for Dexter: Resurrection if he takes out Prater at the end of these ten episodes.

What do you think of Dexter: Resurrection so far? Let me know in the comments.