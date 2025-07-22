Dexter Actress Julie Benz Is “Heartbroken” About No Resurrection Cameo

Dexter actress Julie Benz has spoken out about her lack of a cameo in the new sequel series Dexter: Resurrection. One of the most shocking moments in television history revolves around Dexter Season 4. In the first four seasons of the show, serial killer Dexter Morgan claims he uses his girlfriend, Rita, and her kids as a cover for his double life. However, as the show goes along, it becomes clear that his feelings are legitimate and he does care for this family and eventually becomes a father to his own biological kid. However, in Dexter Season 4, he realizes he can’t have it all after trying to perform a tense balancing act between loving husband and vigilante serial killer.

The season ends with Dexter discovering Rita dead in a bathtub overflowing with blood. Next to it is his infant son, Harrison, who witnessed it all, not unlike how Dexter sat in a pool of his own mother’s blood as a young boy. It’s a very dark, but poetic ending and the consequences of that moment have rippled throughout the series since then. It left major implications for Harrison’s future and still haunts Dexter to this day. In the first episode of Dexter: Resurrection, Dexter is visited by “ghosts” of his past in the form of Sgt. Doakes, Miguel Prado, and the Trinity Killer, the man who murdered Rita.

Dexter Actress Julie Benz Wants to Return as Rita in Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection has been bursting at the seams with cameos, bringing back a ton of major players from the original show. Some have hoped to see Rita make a return, but unfortunately, that isn’t in the cards right now. Actress Julie Benz has revealed to BingetownTV (via Dexter Daily) that she wasn’t asked to return for Dexter: Resurrection and she’s heartbroken over the matter. The actress was told they were “using a clip” from a previous season, seemingly in reference to the scene where she’s found in the tub. However, the show uses a stand-in actress to recreate the sequence in Dexter’s dream sequence.

“I do think there’s some missed storytelling there that could be intriguing, but they never reached out or never made that a plan. Am I a little heartbroken about it? Sure. But again, it’s not my show, so as an actor, I just tell everyone that I don’t have the best of luck with reboots. It’s not in my karma or whatever, I don’t know. They don’t feel that it’s important enough which is sad. I think there is some storytelling that could be there.”

Ultimately, it sounds like Benz is open to joining the many actors who are returning for Dexter: Resurrection. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but Benz isn’t exactly wrong either. If Dexter can be haunted by his villains, sister, and dad, why not his wife? Harrison’s upbringing plays a big role in Dexter: Resurrection, so having her lecture Dexter on creating a traumatized child or a potential killer could be interesting.

Alternatively, Dexter: Resurrection will go on for multiple seasons, so there is room for Rita to return in the future. Perhaps if Dexter and Harrison get a happy ending, Dexter could see Rita’s ghost smiling back at them. There are a lot of ways to work her in given the character imagines dead people constantly. Benz had previously revealed that the ending of Dexter Season 4 came as a surprise to her and she felt it was unfair at the time as she wasn’t given much notice, but she has come to appreciate its impact on fans and the story of the larger show.

