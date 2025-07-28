Dexter: Resurrection Just Had a Huge Season 2 Callback (And You Probably Missed It)

Dexter: Resurrection‘s writers are making sure the new series is extremely rewarding for longtime fans of the franchise. Although some would understandably claim that Paramount and Showtime are milking the Dexter franchise with its many different iterations, the new versions of the show are a direct response to fans wanting more Dexter. While a Trinity Killer spin-off probably isn’t necessary, another Dexter sequel series is something that fans have demanded since Dexter: New Blood‘s controversial ending. Despite being around for nearly 20 years, off and on, Dexter fans aren’t ready to let go of the character and it seems like the writers and actor Michael C. Hall aren’t either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dexter: Resurrection has been a huge hit so far with fans and critics alike. Not only has it earned some of the best reviews of the franchise, but it is setting viewership records for Showtime as well. Part of this is due to the fact that Dexter really blew up last summer when it was added to Netflix, spawning a ton of memes online that introduced a whole new generation to the serial killer drama. With that said, Resurrection is rewarding a lot of people who have been with the show for a long time or have the original series fresh in their mind.

Dexter: Resurrection Just Referenced a Massive Season 2 Moment

dexter: resurrection

Of course, Dexter: Resurrection has been filled with cameos, but there are also scenes that call back to key moments in Dexter’s life. One such moment is in Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4, which sees Dexter entering the lion’s den. Assuming the identity of Red, the Dark Passenger serial killer, Dexter infiltrates a party for serial killers. It’s a wildly dangerous situation as he could easily be compromised and despite his best efforts, he would likely be outmatched given it’s a six versus one situation and Dexter is still dealing with his gunshot wound.

When Dexter arrives, he’s asked to place his thumb against a scanner to verify his identity. Dexter had already cut off Red’s thumb and placed his print over his own, but there’s no guarantee it’ll actually work. After it fails to scan the first time, he tries again and is granted access. While riding up the elevator to the party, Dexter lightly places his hand on his chest, feeling his heart race while we can audibly hear it thunderously beating. It’s a really smart throwback to the first episode of Dexter Season 2 where it’s revealed that he stood on the edge of a building as a teen just to feel alive. The rush of adrenaline as he tempted fate was one of the only things that could allow him to feel his own heartbeat.

The only two times Dexter has felt fear side by side comparison. The similarities here are insane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c7J7XXQtZu — Dexter (@DexterMorganG) July 25, 2025

The end of that episode reveals that Dexter’s underwater graveyard has been discovered and once again, his heart races in both terror and maybe even a degree of excitement. Dexter: Resurrection‘s writer’s room is assembled of franchise veterans who have been there since the show’s earliest days, so it’s great to see them calling back to moments like this. Not many shows have the opportunity to tell a story over the course of 20 years and cleverly insert little details like this into new episodes.

It’ll be interesting to see if Dexter: Resurrection makes any other big callbacks like this. Episode 4 was full of them thanks to Prater’s vault of trophies. The vault featured throwbacks to Dexter’s biggest villains, including the Trinity Killer’s hammer, the bed the Ice Truck Killer died on, and even Dexter’s very own box of blood slides.

What did you think of the latest episode of Dexter: Resurrection? Let me know in the comments.