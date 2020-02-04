Hannah Montana: Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Prequel Talks

Thanks to the advent of the Disney+ streaming service, Disney’s decades of movies and TV shows are being enjoyed by a whole new generation of fans. The service’s original programming has capitalized on that in a big way, with a fair share of continuations and spinoffs in various stages of development. According to recent comments, there’s a chance that another beloved property could soon join that list. In a new interview with Hollywood Life, Billy Ray Cyrus addressed the possibility of a potential continuation of Hannah Montana, the series that he and his daughter, Miley Cyrus, starred on for four seasons.

“They’re talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat,” the “Old Town Road” singer explained. “Because that means I get to get my mullet back.”

“I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana,” Cyrus added.

As Hannah Montana superfans will surely remember, the series established a pretty unique way for Billy Ray to factor into the show. His character, Robby Stewart, was a popular country star, who seemingly retired from the business after the death of his wife. Later, as his daughter Miley became Hannah Montana, Robby donned a fake mustache and pretended to be Hannah’s manager/dad.

“They had cast me as her dad, and I said, ‘They should get a real actor. I don’t want to mess that show up. They should get a real actor to play her dad, because this is a great script and a great concept,” Cyrus explained. “‘It’s going to blow Miley up. It’s going to be big.’”

While there’s no indication if and when a Hannah Montana follow up will become a reality (or if it would air on Disney+ or some other platform), it’s certainly something that fans have been hoping for for several years. If it did end up being a prequel series, it would be interesting to see what role – if any – Miley Cyrus would have in the project.

“[I] probably [wouldn’t do a Hannah Montana reboot],” Cyrus told People in 2017. “It’s a lot of time to be spent with my dad. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time.”

“That was really hard every day from, like, [ages] 11 to 18,” Cyrus added. “I didn’t get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving. And then my grandma went with me every day. It was a lot of time with dad and grandma.”

