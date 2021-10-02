The Ghost And Molly McGee Fans Excited About Disney Channel Premiere

Disney Channel fans got their first taste of The Ghost and Molly McGee today. People are really enjoying the new show with Ashly Burch and animation mainstay Dana Snyder. Disney Channel broadcasted the episode and DisneyNOW app users can also check out what all the hype is about. Disney Animation has been on a tear lately with DuckTales, Amphibia (Also premiered Season 3 today!), and The Owl House. From the look of the first couple of episodes, it seems like Molly and her best friend are on their way there as well. You can check out some of the excitement unfolding online down below:
Disney described the new show right here!
“Tween optimist Molly McGee lives to make the world a better place, fix what has gone wrong, and spread joy! Meanwhile, cantankerous ghost Scratch lives to make the world a worse place, break what has gone right, and spread misery. When a curse from Scratch backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly. Despite that, Scratch and Molly form an unlikely friendship that guides each of them through the ups and downs of their respective worlds!”
Have you managed to catch Molly McGee yet? Let us know down in the comments!