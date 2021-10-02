The Ghost And Molly McGee Fans Excited About Disney Channel Premiere

Disney Channel fans got their first taste of The Ghost and Molly McGee today. People are really enjoying the new show with Ashly Burch and animation mainstay Dana Snyder. Disney Channel broadcasted the episode and DisneyNOW app users can also check out what all the hype is about. Disney Animation has been on a tear lately with DuckTales, Amphibia (Also premiered Season 3 today!), and The Owl House. From the look of the first couple of episodes, it seems like Molly and her best friend are on their way there as well. You can check out some of the excitement unfolding online down below:

This season on 'THE GHOST AND MOLLY MCGEE' 👻🔥



Check out this new promo featuring a first look at upcoming episodes. pic.twitter.com/kq1UVfQI6H — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) October 2, 2021

Disney described the new show right here!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Tween optimist Molly McGee lives to make the world a better place, fix what has gone wrong, and spread joy! Meanwhile, cantankerous ghost Scratch lives to make the world a worse place, break what has gone right, and spread misery. When a curse from Scratch backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly. Despite that, Scratch and Molly form an unlikely friendship that guides each of them through the ups and downs of their respective worlds!”

Have you managed to catch Molly McGee yet? Let us know down in the comments!

Go ahead and give it a shot!

The day is finally here!!! Make sure to tune into The Ghost and Molly McGee tonight at 9:35pm on Disney channel – then again tomorrow morning for TWO more episodes!! Working on this show has been such a dream and we’re all so so proud of it – v excited for you to see it! 👻 pic.twitter.com/lB6Qa7SYCN — Sammie Crowley (@SammieCrowley) October 1, 2021

Look at this work

Congrats to @InevitablyBill @automaticgravy for the premiere of this amazing show. I’m deeply privileged to work with all the amazing people on it. Here’s some fanart! Everyone go watch the premiere of The Ghost and Molly McGee tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/Ux0mEY8vPA — ren 😈 (@stikbugs) October 2, 2021

It’s that time!

molly mcgee premieres tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oszRcRSeeR — kev (@AwestruckVox) September 30, 2021

She’s the STAR

The Ghost and Molly McGee premieres THIS FRIDAY and I'm EXTREMELY EXCITED https://t.co/30rwCkqnH8 — Ashly Burch 🍉 (@ashly_burch) September 29, 2021

Amazing

The Ghost and Molly McGee premieres on the Disney channel tonight! Here’s some coverage I did for the main title sequence based on the amazing boards by @NoelBelknap. I’ve got to say this show has been a career highlight for me. pic.twitter.com/D05doVQm6m — Justin Rodrigues (@Jtown67) October 1, 2021

Been a fun day

so so SO excited for The Ghost and Molly McGee 💘✨ I know this show is gonna bring me so much joy #TheGhostAndMollyMcGee pic.twitter.com/kuMrlB0l5X — carls 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@carlybella_) September 29, 2021

Can’t un-hear it now

The Ghost and Molly McGee. Only on Disney Channel. pic.twitter.com/8v5thGoJGL — PuffyZillaman (@PuffyZillaman) September 26, 2021

WOW