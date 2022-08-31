Disney's Gargoyles NECA Ultimate Broadway Action Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last year, NECA kicked off a line of Ultimate action figures based on Disney's '90s animated series Gargoyles with a spectacular 7-inch scale Goliath. Since then, Hudson, Brooklyn, Thailog, Demona, and Bronx have been released.Today, Broadway joined the clan, and he brought snacks. You can find details about the figure below, followed by the rest of the current Gargoyles Ultimate lineup. Look for a Coldstone figure to arrive in the near future.

Gargoyles Ultimate Broadway 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout): "One of the rookery trio (alongside Brooklyn and Lexington), Broadway is many things: optimist, food enthusiast, and cinephile. This Ultimate Broadway figure is fully articulated, and comes with interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, axe and mace that combine into a larger weapon, meat, popcorn, and more. Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap.

Gargoyles Ultimate Bronx 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth "This Ultimate Bronx figure is fully articulated, and comes with interchangeable heads, meat accessory, and folded wings for NECA's Goliath action figure (Goliath sold separately). Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Gargoyles Ultimate Demona 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99): Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "The clan's nemesis Demona joins the Ultimate line in 7-inch scale, with a wingspan of 18-inches! The figure features full articulation, including on wings and tail, and comes with plenty of accessories: particle beam weapon, bazooka, Grimorum Arcanorum book that opens, and interchangeable heads and hands. Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening flap."

Gargoyles Ultimate Brooklyn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99): Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Although sometimes cynical and hot-headed, Brooklyn has matured into a level-headed leader who puts his clan ahead of everything else. This Ultimate Brooklyn figure is fully articulated, and comes with interchangeable heads, hands, broadsword, torn pages, and sunglasses (because they're cool). Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Gargoyles Ultimate Hudson 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Hudson was once the leader of this group of gargoyles, until he chose Goliath as his replacement. Although blind in one eye, Hudson is still a cunning fighter and a source of much wisdom (especially about Celebrity Hockey). The figure is fully articulated, including poseable wings and tail, and comes with interchangeable roaring head, sword, and multiple hands. Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening flap."

As for the Thailog figure, it measures 8-inches tall with an enormous 16-inch wingspan. It's fully articulated down to the wings and tail, and comes with accessories like briefcase with removable money, a flare gun, flare shooting effect, and 3 sets of interchangeable hands.The Gargoyles Ultimate Thailog 7-inch scale action figure is available to order here at Entertainment Earth for $37.99 and the Goliath figure is is currently available here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99.

Disney's Gargoyles animated series about ancient stone creatures that come to life at night and protect modern-day New York City ran for only a few seasons, but that was enough to earn it a solid cult classic status. The show being available on Disney+ has brought it to a new legion of fans, and there are plenty who would love to see it come back to life in some way. That includes Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo:

"I was probably more excited, and this'll probably get me fired, I was more excited to watch Gargoyles when Disney+ dropped than any other show on there," DeMayo said. "I was like, oh, I'm watching Gargoyles as soon as that drops. But that was my stuff growing up. It's strange, I'm a fanboy and I just go where the winds take me. Because the thing is is like, from an outside perspective, yes, what I do is really cool and awesome. But at the end of the day, it is a job and there are bills to pay. So I've just been lucky to land that stuff that pays the bills, that I love."

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+.