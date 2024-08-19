Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in September 2024

While August may only be a little over halfway finished, Disney+ is already preparing subscribers for what the month of September has in store. On Monday, Disney unveiled the complete lineup of movies and TV shows being added to its streaming lineup over the course of September, and there is one massive original looming large over all the rest.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along is easily the biggest title hitting Disney+ all of next month. Following the events of WandaVision, Agatha All Along puts Kathryn Hahn’s Marvel witch in the spotlight, telling a story about the journey of her coven. The series will kick off on September 18th with not one, but two episodes on the first night. Like other recent Disney+ originals, Agatha All Along will be debuting at 6pm PT on a weekly basis.

You can check out the full list of Disney’s September streaming additions below!

September 6th

Are You Sure?! – Episode 6

Whenever BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook meet, chaos and excitement ensue! In the summer of 2023, they embark on an unforgettable trip before their military enlistment. Their unpredictable adventure, “Are You Sure?!” is full of surprises. Will Jimin and Jung Kook complete their journey safely?

September 7th

Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)

September 8th

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version) – Premiere

Thrill-seeker Cricket Green tricks his country family into taking a “road trip” in space, which ends up endangering all of Big City.

September 11th

Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

September 12th

Are You Sure?! – Episode 7

September 13th

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling, unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

September 17th

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Premiere (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

September 18th

Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)

How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

September 19th

Are You Sure?! – Episode 8

September 24th

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

September 25th

FLY



Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along – Episode 3 at 6pm PT

Disney Jr.’s Ariel – New Episodes

“Disney Jr.’s Ariel” is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.” It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.

September 27th

Ayla & the Mirrors – Premiere – New Episodes

Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, suffers a shock after losing her father and is left without memories. With no one to claim her, she arrives at the El Bosque shelter. There she meets Inés and The Mirrors, a dance group. She also discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune.