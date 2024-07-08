Disney’s Primos Debuts First Trailer

Disney’s Primos will be making its debut with Disney Channel and Disney+ later this month, and the animated series has given fans the first real look at what to expect with its first trailer! Primos was first announced to be in the works a few years ago, and has been quietly on the back burner ever since. The series has been in development for some time, and even had to go back to the drawing board to adjust a few elements in the last few years. But it seems like everything has worked out as Primos will be officially making its debut at last.

Disney’s Primos will officially be making its debut on the Disney Channel with the first two episodes on July 25th at 8:00PM PST, and then will be available for streaming with Disney+ beginning on July 26th. With the animated series’ premiere coming so soon, Disney has shared the first full look at what to expect from the newest addition to their line up with a trailer introducing Tater Ramirez and her fairly large extended family. You can check out the trailer for Disney’s Primos below.

What Is Disney’s Primos?

Disney’s Primos will first release on the Disney Channel with the first two episodes on July 25th at 8:00PM PST. Two new episodes will then release on a weekly basis beginning on Saturday, July 27th at 9:00AM PST. The first nine episodes of the new series will then be available for streaming with Disney+ beginning on July 26th. Creative and executive produced by Natasha Kline, Primos is a half-hour series produced by Disney Television Animation that will feature two 11 minute long segments.

Primos stars Myrna Velasco as Tater, Melissa Villaseñor as Tater’s sister Nellie, Michelle Ortiz as Tater’s mother Bibi, Jim Conroy as her father Bud, Angélica María as Tater’s grandmother, Cheech Marin as Tater’s grandfather, Liza Koshy as Tater’s best friend Serena, and Tater’s roster of cousins include Elizabeth Grullón as Lita, Jonathan Melo as Scooter, Rick Simon as Cousin Bud and Big Nacho, Cristina Vee Valenzuela as Tere and Toñita, Natasha Kline as Gordita and ChaCha, Nomi Ruiz as Tabi, Becca Q. Co as Lot Lot, Ryan Anderson Lopez as Nachito, and Sarah Tubert as Lucita.

Disney teases Primos as such, “Primos is inspired and created by EmmyⓇ Award-nominated Natasha Kline’s (Big City Greens) childhood experience in Southern California growing up in a large, multicultural and blended Mexican American family. It follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with ambitious summer dreams. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when her family invites all 12 of her cousins to stay with them, leading to a summer of surprises and unforgettable adventures.”