Disney Renews Big City Greens for Season 3

Disney today announced that Big City Greens from brothers Chris and Shane Houghton has officially been renewed for Season 3 at Disney Channel. Additionally, the creators have signed an overall deal with Disney Television Animation to produce new animated series, shorts, and movies for Disney Channel as well as Disney+. This announcement comes just prior to Big City Greens returning for new episodes from its latest season this weekend.

The show, if you are not familiar, follows Cricket Green and his family as they move from the country to the eponymous big city. The Green family generally gets into various hijinks as they attempt to adapt to their new lives and make friends and sometimes enemies out of the people they come in contact with.

Big City Greens is BACK! Season 2 continues in January, new episodes premiering Saturday mornings at 9AM on Disney Channel. I am incredibly thrilled with how these episodes turned out, and can't wait for y'all to see 'em! 🏙️👨‍🌾 https://t.co/v0NncMHYp2 — Shane Houghton (@shanehoughton) December 22, 2020

"We are excited to be deepening our relationship with Disney," Chris and Shane Houghton said of the renewal and overall deal. "They have been very supportive of us and our crazy ideas, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow Big City Greens as well as develop new and exciting projects together."

"Chris and Shane have a wonderfully unique vision for characters and stories with both humor and heart, and we’re especially pleased to continue working with them on more Big City Greens and other creative ventures," said Meredith Roberts, SVP/General Manager, Television Animation, at Disney Channel as part of the announcement.

Big City Greens is set to air new episodes once again starting on Saturday, January 16th, with the two-part episode "Chipocalypse Now" on Disney Channel with further new episodes on the Saturday mornings that follow. The show was created by brothers Chris and Shane Houghton and stars the voices of Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington as Cricket's sister Tilly Green, and Bob Joles as Cricket's father Bill Green. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

