Disney's Gargoyles Gets a Phunny Goliath Plush

The 7-inch scale Gargoyles Ultimate Goliath action figure that NECA released earlier this year is absolutely amazing, but if you're looking for something a bit cuddlier, then we have good news. Kidrobot has released a 7.5-inch Goliath plush in their Phunny lineup, and pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $16.99. It's one of many Disney-themed plush that Kidrobot released today. You can find new additions from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Lilo & Stitch, and more up for pre-order right here.

As for the Goliath NECA action figure, that can also be pre-ordered from Entertainment Earth for $32.99. Look for Thalog and Demona to join the collection before the year is out. Eight more figures in NECA's Gargoyles lineup are slated for 2022.

Disney’s Gargoyles animated series about ancient stone creatures that come to life at night and protect modern-day New York City ran for only a few seasons, but that was enough to earn it a solid cult classic status. The show being available on Disney+ has brought it to a new legion of fans, and there are plenty who would love to see it come back to life in some way. That includes Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo:

"I was probably more excited, and this'll probably get me fired, I was more excited to watch Gargoyles when Disney+ dropped than any other show on there," DeMayo said. "I was like, oh, I'm watching Gargoyles as soon as that drops. But that was my stuff growing up. It's strange, I'm a fanboy and I just go where the winds take me. Because the thing is is like, from an outside perspective, yes, what I do is really cool and awesome. But at the end of the day, it is a job and there are bills to pay. So I've just been lucky to land that stuff that pays the bills, that I love."

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.