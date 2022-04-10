ComicBook Nation: Doctor Strange 2 Villains, Sonic 2 Reaction, WrestleMania 38 Recap

The CB Nation crew reviews Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and the latest episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight and Halo TV Series, we recap Wrestlemania 38, breakdown the new Doctor Strange 2 and Star Trek trailers – PLUS our first Retro Review will be the Godfather of comic book movies: Blade!

If you want to follow along with our retro review of Blade, here’s a Twitter where host Kofi Outlaw breaks down his reflections on the film, nearly a quarter-century after its release in theaters:

Re-Watched the first #Blade for the first time in YEARS.



WOW. This flick is going back in my Top 5 comic book movies of all time.



(Thread) — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) April 6, 2022

And here’s ComicBook.com gaming critic Tanner Dedmon’s review of Sonic The Hedgehog 2:

If the first Sonic the Hedgehog film was a beginner’s course in what to know about the speedster, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 very much feels like an intermediate test of how well the previous movie was processed. It doesn’t totally eliminate the awkwardness of live-action characters fist-bumping and battling CGI elements that crossovers like these sometimes produce, but with all its hijinks and a much more forceful influx of Sonic references and characters, there’s no mistaking this for a Sonic movie through and through.

