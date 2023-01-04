Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New Netflix Series

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch has officially found his next project. On Wednesday, it was announced (via a report from Variety) that Cumberbatch is set to star in Eric, a six-episode limited series set to arrive on Netflix. The show would be set in 1980's New York, and would star Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America's most popular children's show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way home.

Eric is written and executive produced by The Hour's Abi Morgan. Executive producers also include Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke, and Carolyn Strauss, with The End of the F***ing World's Lucy Forbes set to direct.

Will there be a Doctor Strange 3?

While Cumberbatch has not been confirmed to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in a future MCU project, there is definitely still a lot of canon left to be explored onscreen. Biggest among them might be the introduction of Clea, who literally cut through the multiverse to catch Strange's attention for a quest.

"That's the bill coming due. As Wong says, 'You used the Darkhold to possess your own corpse.' Surely, there must be some fallout," screenwriter Michael Waldron exclusively told ComicBook last year. "It was a little bit of a throwback to [director Sam Raimi's] old Evil Dead, and that groaner of an ending, or it's just like, 'Oh my God, things turned out bad in the end.' So, yeah. We'll see what all that means for Stephen."

"The Multiverse has forced a mirror up in front of his face, and has made him do some self-reflecting, that I think he's refused to ever do," Waldron noted. "Even when he got into that initial [car] accident [in Doctor Strange], instead of really thinking about who he was, instead he went and just became the most powerful sorcerer alive. This is a guy who doesn't want to go to therapy. I think now, there's been some forced self-reflection over the course of this adventure, and I think he's probably more capable than ever at working as part of a team."

