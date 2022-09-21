Doctor Who Centenary Special Reveals New Images

The BBC and BBC America have released new images from the Doctor Who Centenary Special, titled "The Power of the Doctor," which will be the last episode starring Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. The BBC and BBC America each tweeted out a teaser image showing Jodie Whittaker's Doctor letting off the yellow energy associated with Time Lord regeneration, which makes sense considering the episode will see Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. Each Twitter account also tweeted different sets of stills from the episode, including images of The Doctor, The Master, the Cybermen, and some returning allies of the Doctor. You can see them below.

"The Power of the Doctor" is the first time in the modern Doctor Who era that Daleks, Cybermen, and The Master are appearing in the same episode. Sacha Dhawan returns as The Master. The episode also brings back Janet Fielding as Tegan Jovanka, a former companion to the Fourth and Fifth Doctors, and Sophie Aldred as Ace, companion to the Seventh Doctor, in their first returns to Doctor Who television since their departures. Jacob Anderon as Vinder from Doctor Who: Flux is also returning, as is Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart.

"Jodie's final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show's history," said Chibnall of the episode. "They'll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story! For the BBC's Centenary, we'll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."

Janet Fielding said: "In some ways it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways it was very similar. It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again!" Sophie Aldred added: "It's been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn't be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the TARDIS team again."

Doctor Who, "The Power of the Doctor," airs sometime in October.