Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Reveals One Condition for His Return to the Series

Former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston has revealed one condition that would help draw him back into television series. Eccleston left the show after leading the revival’s first season. The circumstances around his departure created a rift between him the folks running the show, with Eccleston unhappy with how the producers chose to announce and frame his exit. Still, Steven Moffat had hoped to get Eccleston back for the show’s 50th-anniversary special. The episode would have teamed Eccleston with his successors, David Tennant and Matt Smith, playing their respective Doctors. Eccleston declined the role, previously stating that he wasn’t impressed with what the script gave his Doctor. Moffat then created the War Doctor (which Eccleston thinks was an improvement to the story) instead.

Speaking at the Supernova convention in Australia, Eccleston told fans that, in truth, he’s never been a fan of the concept of multi-Doctor crossover stories. If the Doctor Who writers want him back, they should give him a solo outing.

“I’ve never been a fan of multi-Doctor stories. You know, when I worked on the series I had really strong ideas—surprise, surprise—about what works and what doesn’t, and I always think that multi-Doctor stories are a bit of a cash-in, and a bit of exploitation,” Eccleston said. “Creatively they never work for me. … The Ninth Doctor in particular is a one-man band, definitely. So, he doesn’t work with other Doctors. If you want me back, you get me on my own.”

Eccleston has returned to the role of the Ninth Doctor, but only in audio form, reprising the role of Big Finish’s series of . As appears to be Eccleston’s preference, he’s been the sole Doctor in those adventures, avoiding even the epic .

Doctor Who will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023. While the BBC hasn’t announced any specific plans for the milestone series, it seems unlikely that Eccleston will be involved. Russell T. Davies, who relaunched the show in 2005, is returning to run it for the anniversary. It doesn’t seem like he and Eccleston have ever gotten back to speaking terms.

Doctor Who‘s upcoming specials, Jodie Whittaker’s final episodes as the Doctor (the greatest Doctor, according to Eccleston), will air on BBC One and stream on AMC+. Previous seasons of the revived series are available on HBO Max. You can get caught up with our Doctor Who streaming binge guide. Classic Doctor Who episodes stream on BritBox.