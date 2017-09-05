Steven Moffat Praises Jodie Whittaker’s First ‘Doctor Who’ Scene

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who debut might still be a few months away, but the wait will apparently be more than worth it.

Outgoing Who showrunner Steven Moffat recently teased Whittaker’s arrival in a video message to Doctor Who digital artist Stuart Humphryes. According to Moffat, Whittaker’s performance as the first female Doctor will have quite an impact on audiences.

“Doctor Who has an amazing future, and I’ve seen part of it.” Moffat revealed. “I’ve seen Jodie’s first scene as the Doctor, and trust me, we are in for a thrill ride. She is already brilliant.”

Whittaker is set to make her debut in the upcoming Christmas Special, ‘Twice Upon A Time’. While he didn’t offer any specifics as to how her regeneration occurs, he hinted that it will surprise audiences, while still evoking the legacy of the classic series.

“In such a tiny moment,” Moffat explained, “she’s given us the Doctor we’ve always known, but in, to say the least, a new way. We are in for a very exciting run.”

This is the latest in Moffat’s praise for Whitaker taking on the role, with him even telling the press to ‘shut up’ about any potential casting controversy.

“What an amazing, inspiring choice!” Moffat told Deadline earlier this summer. “Jodie Whittaker is never less than brilliant in everything she does, and now the whole universe is her stage. And best of all, little girls everywhere know the stars can be theirs.”

And he’s not alone in that sentiment, with outgoing Who star Peter Capaldi, and alumni Karen Gillan and Matt Smith all praising the actress.

Fans will get to see Whittaker’s debut when the Doctor Who Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2017.