Doctor Who Live Show Announced, Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Doctor

Doctor Who is officially in a new era, with the first season of Ncuti Gatwa’s tenure as The Doctor wrapping up last month. As we eagerly await the show’s next season, a new audio play is gearing up to offer a surprising return to the franchise. On Wednesday, Big Finish announced that a new audio play, The Stuff of Legend, will be recorded live in front of an audience in London on Saturday, September 14th. The Stuff of Legend will see the return of Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor, who has reprised his role across a string of audio plays since his debut in the 1996 Doctor Who television movie. The cast of The Stuff of Legend will also include India Fisher as companion Charley Pollard, Alex Macqueen as The Master, and Nicholas Briggs as the Daleks. Tickets for the live recordings will be available to pre-order on Friday, July 5th.

“25 years? It feels like 25 seconds! Producing the audio adventures of Doctor Who has been such a joy that two and a half decades has flown by – almost as if we have all been in the time vortex with the Doctor,” Big Finish executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery said in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed ourselves so much producing thousands of hours of audio drama adventures – and now we have the chance to show fans of the series how the audio productions are made, with a new live performance – the first time Doctor Who has been performed live on stage since 1989.”

What Is The Stuff of Legend About?

In The Stuff of Legend, something is afoot in the lonely Cornish village of Merrymaid Bay. Rumours of dead men working in the tin mines have sent a chill through the community, and it’s up to the Doctor and Charley to get to the bottom of the mystery. Can the legends of the Bucca that haunts the mines be true? And just what awesome power do the Doctor’s greatest enemies – the Daleks! – threaten to unleash upon the universe?

“After 25 years of working with Big Finish on the Doctor Who audio adventures, BBC Studios is excited to now be bringing a live version to the stage,” Dominic Walker, Global Business Director at BBC Studios, echoed. “THE STUFF OF LEGEND is a fitting celebration and I am delighted that fans will be able to witness the recording of such a momentous anniversary story up close and personal.”

As mentioned above, the live recording of The Stuff of Legend will occur at Cadogan Hall on Saturday, September 14th, at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.