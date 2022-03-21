Hugh Grant Rumored in Talks To Be New Doctor in Doctor Who

The latest in a series of rumors surrounding the identity of Doctor Who‘s next lead suggests that Hugh Grant will become the Fourteenth Doctor. The story comes via The Mirror, which states that a “TV insider” tipped them off to Doctor Who looking to get the 61-year-old actor aboard to “bring a fresh feel” to the 60-year-old sci-fi series. This insider added that Grant “offers many attributes – great actor, British, award-winning, Hollywood A-lister and excellent at comedy. Conversations are in progress.” The BBC has declined to comment on the rumor. It’s the latest in a series of attempts to pin down the next Doctor ahead of the official announcement. One even suggests that David Tennant would reprise the role.

Determining the credibility of this rumor is complicated. Grant, who starred in Love, Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral, has a far higher profile than the BBC previously selected for its new Doctors. With a higher profile comes a higher expected pay, which clashes with the BBC’s licensing fee currently being frozen amidst soaring inflation.

Yet, the next season of Doctor Who will be a big deal. It’s the 60th anniversary and Russel T. Davies, who brought the series back to television in 2005, is returning as showrunner. Additionally, Bad Wolf is coming aboard as the production company behind Doctor Who, reportedly assuming creative control from the BBC. Sony Pictures recently acquired a majority stake in Bad Wolf. Is it possible the studio is willing to pump Hugh Grant-sized money into the upcoming season to impress fans?

It’s probably best to remain skeptical, but it isn’t impossible. After all, who thought Davies would be back working on Doctor Who in 2022? It seems like anything could be possible for Doctor Who going forward.

The Mirror‘s report also suggests that Davies wants to turn Doctor Who into a “Marvel-like” multi-project universe. Davies’ previous run on Doctor Who included launching Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, expanding the Doctor Who universe. The Mirror‘s “TV insider” suggests he has grander plans this time around.

“The vision is that the show can be a Marvel-like product, building franchises around the Doctor and other key characters in his many lives. With the utmost respect to the BBC, in the past attempts like Torchwood were made on a very limited budget in locations around Wales. Now the world is Russell’s oyster.”

This comment seems to build off of thoughts Davies shared in 2021. At the time, he reflected on Marvel’s success and Star Trek’s expansion with new shows like and wondered why Doctor Who shouldn’t do the same.

“I was in the middle of running an empire,” Davies told Radio Times of heading up Doctor Who and its two spinoffs. “And my god I did that 10 years too soon, didn’t I?” There should be a Doctor Who channel now. You look at those Disney announcements, of all those new Star Wars and Marvel shows, you think, we should be sitting here announcing The Nyssa Adventures or The Return of Donna Noble, and you should have the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors together in a 10-part series. Genuinely.

“You laugh, but did Star Trek fans ever think they’d be getting a Captain Pike series? Ever? That’s insane. The whole science fiction world is so creative and so money making right now, I think your wildest dreams can come true.”

Current Doctor Jodie Whittaker still has two specials to go. Whittaker’s regeneration will occur in the fall during Doctor Who’s special celebrating the BBC’s centennial anniversary, teased as a “feature-lenght epic.” You can revisit Davies’ original run on Doctor Who and get caught up with the series with our Doctor Who.