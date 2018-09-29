‘Doctor Who’ Season 11: The Doctor Discovers She’s a Woman in First Clip

The Doctor comes to a realization in the first clip from Doctor Who Season 11.

The clip shows the Doctor meeting two of her new companions for the first time. She’s a little confused when Yasmin refers to her as a woman.

The moments after a regeneration can be some of the most confusing for the Doctor, as seen in past seasons. Being thrown out of the TARDIS just after the regeneration took place probably didn’t help in this case. The Doctor currently can’t even remember who she is, though she knows she’s “looking for a doctor.”

The first full trailer for Doctor Who Season 11 was released during the Hall H panel at Comic-Con and it got Doctor Who fans quite excited.

Whittaker was announced as the new Doctor in July 2017 and has spoken about what it means to her to play the role.

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor,” Whittaker said in an interview. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

As the first woman to play the role, Whittaker made sure that she would be paid the same as her predecessor, that “white-haired Scot,” Peter Capaldi.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported,” Whittaker said at an event earlier this year. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported! I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

Whittaker’s introduction isn’t the only change coming to Doctor Who. Chris Chibnall is taking over as showrunner and the series is moving to Sunday nights for the first time.

“New Doctor, new home!” Chibnall said in a statement. “Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights — and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting. Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time. (Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits). The Thirteenth Doctor is falling from the sky and it’s going to be a blast.”

Doctor Who Season 11 premieres Oct. 7th on BBC One and BBC America.