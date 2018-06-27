‘Doctor Who’ Recruits New Composer for Season 11

There are many big changes coming to Doctor Who in its eleventh season with Jodie Whitaker stepping in as the Thirteenth Doctor and the first female lead in the BBC series’ more than 50-year history. One more change is that the series will have its first new composer since it was relaunched in 2005.

Up and coming composer Segun Akinola has signed on to score Doctor Who Season 11. Akinola came up through the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and has already been recognized as part of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brit program in 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chris Chibnall, the new Doctor Who showrunner as of Season 11, sought out Akinola after hearing the composer’s work on shows such as Black and British: A Forgotten History.

“Welcome to the Doctor Who family, Segun Akinola!” Chibnall said in a statement. “We’re over the moon Segun’s agreed to join us, to provide the score for the next phase of the Doctor Who adventure. From our very first conversations, it was obvious Segun was a passionate, collaborative and delightful human being as well as a fantastic and bold composer. We’re looking forward to introducing the world to his exciting and emotional soundtracks for the Thirteenth Doctor.”

Akinola added, “Doctor Who is woven into the fabric of British culture and recognized globally. I am absolutely thrilled to be given the privilege of working on such a beloved series and to bring my musical voice to it.”

The announcement also teased that fans won’t have too long to wait before hearing Akinola’s new take on the classic Doctor Who theme song.

Whitaker is set to make her Comic-Con debut as the Doctor during a panel at this year’s Comic-Con International: San Diego. She will be joined by co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, who will play Ryan and Yasmin in the new season, as well as Chibnall and executive producer Matt Stevens. It is possible that fans could get their first sample of Akinola’s score during this panel, should footage for Whitaker in action as the Doctor or even just the new opening be shown.

Are you excited to hear the new sound of Doctor Who? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Doctor Who Season 11 will premiere this fall.