‘Doctor Who’ Season 11 Tardis Photos Leak Online

It looks like Doctor Who has been hit by a rogue bump. With production still on-going on season 11, the BBC series has come up on a leak, and its team isn’t pleased with the blip.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, leaked images from the set of Doctor Who season 11 made their way online recently. Not long ago, a picture hit social media showing the console room of the Doctor’s new TARDIS, and it made the rounds rather quickly.

While the BBC has taken measures since to strike the image down, the leak is only the latest to hit the Doctor Who set. Awhile back, footage of the 13th Doctor on set was leaked as Jodie Whittaker stepped into her role.

Just found out that there’s a leaked photo of the Tardis interior, that alone makes me livid! The fact that it’s a dreadful photo, taken by someone with no hint of artistry & unlit makes me absolutely effing incandescent with rage! — Arwel Wyn Jones (@arwelwjones) August 9, 2018

Now, the TARDIS is coming under fire as fans aren’t sure what to make of its leaked look, and Doctor Who isn’t having it. Taking to Twitter, one production designer on the series made a comment about the photo leak, and Arwel Jones did not shy away from their anger.

“Just found out that there’s a leaked photo of the Tardis interior, that alone makes me livid! The fact that it’s a dreadful photo, taken by someone with no hint of artistry & unlit makes me absolutely effing incandescent with rage,” Jones wrote.

For fans, the leaks have split those wanting a look ahead from those wanting to preserve the show’s much-wanted secrets. Doctor Who has always been notoriously secretive about its plot points, and that is more true than ever before as it prepares to introduce one long-awaited character. Season 11 will introduce the first female Doctor, and the announcement renewed interest in the sci-fi series. So, you can bet the legal team behind Doctor Who are using all of its Time Lord know-how to get to the bottom of these big leaks.

