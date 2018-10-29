TV Shows

‘Doctor Who’s Giant Spiders Are Totally Freaking Out Fans

Doctor Who has brought in its share of terrifying monsters over the years, but it seems the scariest things can still be found on Earth. Sure, the Weeping Angels are the things of nightmares, but nothing screams trauma like giant spiders. So, you can see why Doctor Who chose to tap the creatures of its latest episode.

Naturally, the Internet did what the Internet does after the new episode went live. Doctor Who fans are properly scarred by the spiders, and it isn’t just because the creatures were scarier than a crazed Dalek.

For those caught up with the show’s latest season, you will know how “Arachnids in the UK” went down over the weekend. The episode saw the 13th Doctor take on a case with her three friends in tow. While Graham and Ryan work on their relationship, Yaz finds herself heading back to Sheffield with an eager Time Lady tagging along. However, things get plenty creepy when Doctor Who reveals Sheffield’s spider problem, and it’s a big one – literally.

As it turns out, the quaint area is being overrun with human-eating spiders, and they could fuel even the most toxic nightmares. At first, the show only depicts the creatures using shadows or teases their size with their webbing. However, it does not take long for Doctor Who to show the suckers in full, and the slides below are filled with some very apt reactions to the eight-legged beasts.

Though the creatures may be creepy, Doctor Who does leave fans feeling for the spiders. The bugs may be over sized, but it turns out the spiders are as unhappy about their scale as everyone else. It turns out a series of corrupt business deals created enough pollution within Sheffield to trigger the spider growth spurt. The poor things are just trying to live despite their mutation, but the Doctor discovers their rapid change in size hurts the spiders more than it helps. So, even if you begin Doctor Who as an avid arachnophobe, you will this episode a reluctant spider rights activist.

So, what did you think of these new creatures? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Want to know more about Doctor Who? You can read the full synopsis for “Arachnids in the UK” below:

“Something’s happening with the spiders in this city. The Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan find their way back to Yorkshire – and Yaz’s family – only to find something is stirring amidst the eight-legged arachnid population of Sheffield. Guest starring Chris Noth and Shobna Gulati. Written by Chris Chibnall. Directed by Sallie Aprahamian.”

