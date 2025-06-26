We Need This Sci-Fi Legend to Rescue Doctor Who After a Disappointing Couple of Years

Following its recent controversies and disappointments, Doctor Who could benefit from hiring a science-fiction TV legend as its new showrunner – and he wants the gig. Doctor Who is the longest-running sci-fi show in history, having kicked off in 1963 and still producing exciting adventures today. Doctor Who has recently come under fire, however, with criticism aimed at the show’s character development, treatment of Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor, and rushed and convoluted narratives. Some have attributed these pitfalls to the return of former showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Russell T. Davies previously ran Doctor Who after its revival in 2005, and brought to life the adventures of the Ninth and Tenth Doctors, played respectively by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant. Davies returned in 2023 to bring back the show’s credibility after Chris Chibnall’s controversial run with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor, but Davies’ return hasn’t had the impact many hoped. While Doctor Who’s future is now uncertain, bringing someone new in as showrunner could revitalize the series, and one sci-fi icon has thrown their hat in the ring.

J. Michael Straczynski Deserves a Shot to Make Doctor Who His Own

J. Michael Straczynski has repeatedly expressed his desire to assume the role of showrunner on Doctor Who, and this would be a match made in heaven. Straczynski is an American filmmaker and comic book writer who has worked on some of the most well-known and beloved sci-fi projects in modern memory. Most notably, Straczynski is known as the creator of Babylon 5, a space opera sci-fi TV series from the ’90s that has since earned a huge cult following. His immense career in sci-fi makes Straczynski the perfect candidate to become Doctor Who’s new showrunner.

“I would love nothing more in life than to take on that job,” Straczynski replied to a fan on X who suggested that the filmmaker’s recent relocation to the United Kingdom could have been to become Doctor Who’s showrunner. “It’d be the thrill of a lifetime, but we’ll see.” Straczynski did question whether British fans of the inherently British show would deem him “worthy” of running Doctor Who, but his sci-fi experience speaks for itself and would surely prove a huge benefit to the world of Doctor Who.

Totally get that, just wanted to manage expectations and be clear. I would love nothing more in life than to take on that job, it'd be the thrill of a lifetime, but we'll see. https://t.co/dN5uh3Xxey — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) June 15, 2025

As well as Babylon 5, J. Michael Straczynski was the creator of other popular sci-fi shows, including Sense8, Jeremiah, and Crusade. He’s also worked as a writer on the likes of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, The Twilight Zone, World War Z, Underworld: Awakening, and even Marvel Studios’ Thor, in which he also made a cameo appearance. Straczynski is uniquely qualified to become the new showrunner of Doctor Who, and could bring more credibility, gravitas, and magic to the series that has recently fallen out of favor somewhat.

How Doctor Who Could Be Better Under J. Michael Straczynski

Following Ncuti Gatwa’s exit as the Fifteenth Doctor at the end of Series 15’s “The Reality War,” and despite Billie Piper’s return to the show, the future of the series is uncertain. No future seasons have yet been confirmed, and while spinoffs including The War Between the Land and the Sea and an animated pre-school Doctor Who series will expand the franchise and introduce new audiences, it’s unclear what will come of the parent show. This confusion has been attributed to Russell T. Davies’ unusual and controversial creative decisions, so bringing in a new showrunner may be the answer.

Straczynski, like previous showrunners, is a self-proclaimed massive fan of Doctor Who and its history, so he would do its future justice. As a stellar writer with a strong reputation for clever and interesting sci-fi – see Sense8, which completely changed the sci-fi game before being cancelled by Netflix – Straczynski could bring something completely new, fresh, and exciting to Doctor Who. Doctor Who’s recent turn to a more campy, youthful style has caused a stir, so Straczynski could reform the show into something more gritty and mature, while also paying homage to its roots.

Think of the frights and tension of episodes such as “Blink,” “Midnight,” “The Angels Take Manhattan,” and “Heaven Sent,” to name a few. J. Michael Straczynski has the talent to capture the magic of these stories and replicate them for an entire season. Clearer goals, thought-provoking adventures, well-developed characters, and interesting arcs are trademarks of Straczynski’s previous works. These are also qualities that Doctor Who is in dire need of. While there’s been no word on whether Russell T. Davies will actually be replaced, J. Michael Straczynski would be a fantastic choice to lead Doctor Who into a new era.

