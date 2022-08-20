Doctor Who Star Addresses Potential Return

Doctor Who has remained a cultural juggernaut over the years, with a rotating cast of Doctors and companions who have held special places in fans' hearts. One of the more recent among them is Jenna Coleman's Clara Oswald, who accompanied Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi's Doctors on a wide array of adventures. While Coleman properly left the show in 2015 with a pretty emotional conclusion, she did briefly return in the 2017 Christmas special, and the timey-wimey nature of Doctor Who always leaves the door open for a potential return. In a recent interview with Best magazine (via RadioTimes), Coleman addressed the possibility of coming back to the Doctor Who fold, and revealed that she would be open to the possibility.

"It could happen in the future, who knows?" Coleman revealed. "I think, at least for a good while, Clara is probably broken down somewhere in time and space, trying to understand how to work a TARDIS!"

The next year is set to bring some significant returns back into Doctor Who, beginning with classic companions Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred) being brought into the modern era in the upcoming Centenary Special, which will bring about Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor. David Tennant will also be reprising his role as the Tenth Doctor in a series of special episodes, with Catherine Tate joining him once again as Donna Noble.

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them," Whittaker previously said of her exit. "My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what's out there. That's why we keep looking. Travel hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly."

Would you want to see Jenna Coleman return to Doctor Who? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!