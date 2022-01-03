The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it’s One Nobody Expected

As we’ve learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart’s Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix’s biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it’s one that some fans may have forgotten about.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, the 2012 Warner Bros. sequel to Journey to the Center of the Earth, was added to Netflix at the start of 2022. Despite receiving lackluster reviews at the time of its release a decade ago, and being largely ignored in the years since, Journey 2 has found itself a new audience on Netflix.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows Journey 2 in the seventh overall spot, up from the eighth position on Sunday. It’s the third-most popular movie on Netflix, behind only Netflix original films Don’t Look Up and The Lost Daughter.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Cobra Kai

“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the Karate Kid films.”

2. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

3. Stay Close

“When Carlton Flynn vanishes 17 years to the night after Stewart Green died, it sets off a chain reaction in the lives of people connected to both men.”

4. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

5. Queer Eye

“Grab some tissues! An all-new Fab Five serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.”

6. The Lost Daughter

“A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.”

7. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

“When a distress signal pinpoints his grandfather’s location on an uncharted island, teen Sean Anderson teams with an unlikely ally: his stepfather.”

8. Emily in Paris

“After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”

9. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

“In 1970s NYC, the ‘Torso Killer’ preys on women to fulfill his grotesque fantasies while eluding police. A docuseries dive into crime’s darkest places.”

10. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

“On the run from bullies, a group of trick-or-treating teenagers hide in a local haunted house and discover a trove of chilling tales unfolding within.”